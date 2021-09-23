Reddit Is Divided Over This Potsticker Sandwich Press Hack

There's no shortage of viral hacks on the video-sharing platform TikTok. While some of the ideas are great ways to save time and be more efficient, other so-called hacks are downright dangerous. It's one thing to try out one of the numerous tricks at home, but when people start testing them out in the workplace it can get extra messy. A video by TikTok user @tyronedodd1 shows someone walking up to a deep fryer with the caption, "I'm sick of this job." A fryer basket in their hands is filled with cubed ice, which is about to be placed into the hot oil.

