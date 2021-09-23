CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit Is Divided Over This Potsticker Sandwich Press Hack

By Molly Harris
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reddit can be an amazing source for time-saving hacks when it comes to food prep. But one of the latest cooking tips shared on the social platform has seriously divided commenters. The original poster on a controversial thread shared two photos showing frozen potstickers being cooked in a panini press. The caption said, "I used my sandwich press for insane potstickers in no time and with amazing taste," and the post was up-voted about 1,600 times.

