Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a new 3D adventure, coming next Spring
Following this morning’s leak, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been officially announced for Switch, launching Spring 2022. This upcoming adventure sees the pink puffball make the jump into full 3D, which is incredibly exciting. As you freely explore this new mysterious land “filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization,” you’ll be able to utilize familiar Kirby moves and abilities to help on your quest.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
