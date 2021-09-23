CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a new 3D adventure, coming next Spring

By Steven Rollins
Nintendo Enthusiast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing this morning’s leak, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been officially announced for Switch, launching Spring 2022. This upcoming adventure sees the pink puffball make the jump into full 3D, which is incredibly exciting. As you freely explore this new mysterious land “filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization,” you’ll be able to utilize familiar Kirby moves and abilities to help on your quest.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Videogamer.com

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is the sequel to the 1999 action-adventure coming soon

A sequel to 1999 action adventure Outcast has been announced, with Outcast 2 – A New Beginning coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC. Set twenty years after the original, you’re once more stepping into the boots of Cutter Slade. This time, the alien world of Adelpha is being invaded by a robotic army. You’ll have to organise a resistance and rise up against the robot oppressors. You’ll have use of your trusty jetpack, and you’ll be able to use modules to make your personalised weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Lil Gator Game is an ultra-precious Playtonic Friends Switch adventure

Playtonic Friends, the indie publishing arm of Playtonic Games, and developer MegaWobble have revealed the announcement trailer for Lil Gator Game, an adorable adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. Said gator has a very The Legend of Zelda Link look to him, and he does a lot of very Link-like things, like smash pots, slide on his shield, and go climbing and swimming. And it all just looks so ridiculously serene, between the soft visuals and pleasant music.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The Good Life release date set: Swery debt repayment RPG paws October

Publisher Playism and developer White Owls have dropped the release date trailer for The Good Life, a “debt repayment RPG” from Hidetaka Suehiro (“Swery”) that will launch on October 15, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game has been in the works for a good while now, having conducted a successful Kickstarter back in 2018, and it has a pretty wild premise. Journalist Naomi Hayward travels to Rainy Woods in England for photography and to investigate a secret for a client — and she’s doing it because she needs the money to help “escape a colossal mountain of debt.” However, the weird part is that Naomi discovers the townspeople transform into cats and dogs at night, and eventually she can too. Oh, and there’s also a murder to solve.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#The Forgotten Land#Switch
Nintendo Enthusiast

Color: Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan gets October release date

It’s been a while since we last heard about the intriguing Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan. The peaceful battles we saw offered an alternate, non-violent path to victory. Luckily, Skybound Games and Manavoid Entertainment have some news for us today. Rainbow Billy has secured a release date for Nintendo Switch: October 5. To celebrate the occasion, a new trailer was uploaded to YouTube.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is an all new 3D platformer coming to consoles and PC

An all-new SpongeBob SquarePants game has been announced in the form of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. The game was announced over the weekend as part of the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase. The premise sees SpongeBob and Patrick given access to wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears by the fortune teller Kassandra. This seems them open a number of Wishworlds, which their friends get lost in and our dynamic duo must visit these worlds and reunite their friends.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Nintendo Direct: Kirby and the Forgotten Land Revealed

A number of exciting announcements were made today during the Nintendo Direct broadcast, so let’s jump right into it with the reveal of an all-new Kirby game. Launching in spring 2022, Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the pink pugilist into an open, 3D world. Check it out:. The setting...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendowire.com

Nintendo leaks new Kirby game ahead of Direct, coming early 2022

Today’s Nintendo Direct is hotly anticipated but one of its surprises may have just been “discovered”. Nintendo’s Japanese website has added a brand new Kirby game to its Coming Soon section, which as of this writing is still visible. Tentatively titled Kirby Discovery, its dedicated page appears to be unlisted,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Takes Place in 3D Post-Apocalyptic World

Nintendo’s adorable pink puffball Kirby is back in a new 3D adventure. As revealed in today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the upcoming game is called Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It’s been a few years since our favorite wide-mouthed menace was last seen, and it seems the land itself has somehow fallen into ruin, as the new game looks to take place in a post-apocalyptic, post-human world.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Forgotten City comes to Switch today in cloud format

It’s been announced that The Forgotten City is landing on Switch today in cloud format. The Forgotten City is powered by the cloud service Ubitus. It works in a similar manner as other cloud titles on the system such as Control and Hitman 3. Rather than downloading the game to your system, everything runs through the internet.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The Forgotten City – Cloud Version, a time-loop murder mystery, is out now on Nintendo Switch

Publisher Dear Villagers and indie developer Modern Storyteller have surprise-announced that The Forgotten City – Cloud Version is available now for streaming on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $29.99 / €29,99 / £24.99. The game is a time-looping murder mystery with deep philosophical elements that released to considerable acclaim on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X back in July. The Forgotten City had been previously announced to arrive on Nintendo Switch as well, but the fact that it is a streaming cloud version appears to be new information. A demo of the game is also being made available on the eShop so you can test how your internet connection handles the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Evertried release date set for tactical roguelite battles on Switch

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developers Lunic Games and Danilo Domingues have dropped the release date trailer for isometric tactical roguelite Evertried, which will launch on October 21, 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $19.99. Preorders for Evertried will begin on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on September 22. The game was announced back in July, and you can go to Steam to try out a demo.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

By the gods: Actraiser Renaissance gets surprise reveal during Direct

I literally cannot believe what just happened. During today’s Nintendo Direct, Square Enix, out of nowhere, had a reveal for Actraiser Renaissance. A remaster of the SNES platformer/city-building simulation, the game has just hit the Switch eShop for $29.99. My inner child is literally weeping with joy. The Actraiser Renaissance...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Mario Party Superstars trailer shows off three more classic boards

During Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct back in June they unveiled a new Mario Party game. Mario Party Superstars is a celebration of the series focused on popular boards and minigames from past entries. Nintendo previously announced that it would feature five game boards, including Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land. Today, they revealed the remaining three boards during the Nintendo Direct. Check out the reveal trailer by clicking below!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut brings award-winning RPG mystery to Switch in October

At the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, developer ZA/UM at long last announced an October 12, 2021 release date for non-combat mystery adventure RPG Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on Nintendo Switch. The game originally released in October 2019, where it garnered many critical accolades, including four awards at The Game Awards 2019: Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Best Role-Playing Game, and the unique Fresh Indie Game. It made its way to PlayStation and Stadia earlier this year, and now it is finally Nintendo’s turn. It is a digital release, but you can buy a beefy $250 limited physical edition as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

NIS time loop adventure Asatsugutori shows off investigation & evasion gameplay

NIS has released a new trailer for its upcoming “time loop exploration adventure” game Asatsugutori that details its gameplay and systems. Asatsugutori protagonist Hibari wakes up trapped in a building with seven other girls. The girls are told from a voice through a speaker that only one of them who survives until the end will get to leave the building and suggests they work together to live as long as possible. It even mentions the possibility of using magic, should they work hard enough.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy