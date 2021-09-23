Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a new 3D adventure, coming next Spring

Publisher Playism and developer White Owls have dropped the release date trailer for The Good Life, a “debt repayment RPG” from Hidetaka Suehiro (“Swery”) that will launch on October 15, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game has been in the works for a good while now, having conducted a successful Kickstarter back in 2018, and it has a pretty wild premise. Journalist Naomi Hayward travels to Rainy Woods in England for photography and to investigate a secret for a client — and she’s doing it because she needs the money to help “escape a colossal mountain of debt.” However, the weird part is that Naomi discovers the townspeople transform into cats and dogs at night, and eventually she can too. Oh, and there’s also a murder to solve.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO