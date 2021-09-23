Chocobo GP racing game with Final Fantasy characters hits Switch in 2022
In addition to revealing Voice of Cards, Square Enix also revealed racing game Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch today at the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, which incorporates various Final Fantasy series characters to play. In short, imagine Mario Kart with Final Fantasy characters, and you’re on the right track. This looks very much like a continuation of Chocobo Racing from the original PlayStation, making it a game that will already appeal to a really hardcore existing fan base.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Comments / 0