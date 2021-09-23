Chocobo GP racing game with Final Fantasy characters hits Switch in 2022

Nintendo revealed during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday that Square Enix is developing a new Chocobo GP racing game. The game will ship for the Switch in 2022. A thrilling new kart racing experience set in the Chocobo universe is coming to Nintendo Switch™ in 2022. Featuring a variety of whimsical characters from across the franchise, players will be able to dash to the finish as the game's namesake and star, Chocobo and friends. Chocobo GP will challenge racers to master courses from well-known Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY® series locations. Set off on a new journey with Chocobo and friends as they enter a racing tournament to win an unbelievable reward: a wish for anything their heart desires!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO