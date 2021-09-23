CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chocobo GP racing game with Final Fantasy characters hits Switch in 2022

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to revealing Voice of Cards, Square Enix also revealed racing game Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch today at the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, which incorporates various Final Fantasy series characters to play. In short, imagine Mario Kart with Final Fantasy characters, and you’re on the right track. This looks very much like a continuation of Chocobo Racing from the original PlayStation, making it a game that will already appeal to a really hardcore existing fan base.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

Chocobo GP Announced for Switch

A new kart racer based on the Final Fantasy franchise called Chocobo GP has been announced for next year. Chocobo GP will have players taking their favorite Final Fantasy characters onto the track in a wacky race against one another. Players will pick up Magicite (in lieu of items) to cast spells to speed them along or hinder their foes.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

PlayStation Sale Provides 4 Popular PS4 Games For Just $4

PlayStation players have the opportunity to add four new games to their collection for the combined price of $16 thanks to a new sale on the PlayStation store, bringing each game to fans for just $4. Today until the end of the month, you’ll have a chance to purchase SOMA,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy#Race#Gp Racing#Chocobo Racing#Chocobo Gp#Voice Of Cards#Square Enix#Nintendo Switch#Nintendo Direct
SVG

Unreleased Game Boy Game Is Finally Coming To Switch

There's a lot of value in nostalgia. Many gamers are chasing the rush of playing the original Game Boy by using emulators online or buying a specialized handheld, like the Analogue Pocket. However, nostalgia can be achieved through other methods, too, like Nintendo Switch Online's old-school treasure trove of SNES and NES titles. Though Nintendo might not be publishing new Game Boy games any longer, one indie team banded together to bring an anticipated Game Boy Color title to the Switch, and fans are thrilled.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Square Enix Unveils Chocobo GP Racing Game

Nintendo revealed during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday that Square Enix is developing a new Chocobo GP racing game. The game will ship for the Switch in 2022. A thrilling new kart racing experience set in the Chocobo universe is coming to Nintendo Switch™ in 2022. Featuring a variety of whimsical characters from across the franchise, players will be able to dash to the finish as the game's namesake and star, Chocobo and friends. Chocobo GP will challenge racers to master courses from well-known Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY® series locations. Set off on a new journey with Chocobo and friends as they enter a racing tournament to win an unbelievable reward: a wish for anything their heart desires!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy XIII, SkateBird, Lemnis Gate | Game Pass September

Learn about what's new, what's leaving, and what you should be playing on Game Pass. It can be a lot to keep track of, not to mention figuring out what to play from its massive library. That's why we created the Game Pass Show. Join Kurt to learn what's new, what's leaving, and what you should consider playing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI is an action role-playing game developed by Square Enix Creative Business Unit III and published by Square Enix. Final Fantasy XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Chocobo GP Coming to Switch Next Year

Chocobo GP is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2022. A trailer was shown in today's Nintendo Direct, showing off courses, characters, karts, and more. The Final Fantasy spinoff racing game will allow you to race as many familiar faces from the franchise, including Chocobo, Gilgamesh, a Black Mage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Chocobo GP screenshots

Square Enix has passed along a few screenshots from Chocobo GP. As fans are aware, the project was unveiled during today’s Nintendo Direct. Chocobo GP comes to Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Chocobo GP Funracer presented for Switch

Of Chocobo GP An impeccable fun racer for Switch was presented as part of the latest Direct episode. Not only the poultry of the same name gives a lot of gas, but also the characters Final Fantasy. So it should be fun. Chocobo GP will be published in the course...
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

‘Disco Elysium: The Final Cut’ hits Nintendo Switch on October 12th

Disco Elysium finally has a launch date for the Nintendo Switch< /a> over a year after its developer ZA/UM confirmed that it’s heading to the console. The Final Cut. version of the critically acclaimed title will be available from the Nintendo eShop on October 12th, with a physical release to follow next year. ZA/UM says the version heading to Switch isn’t a port, but rather a “painstaking reassembly” of the game, with its redesigned user interface and font-scaling options.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Chocobo GP Drifting Exclusively to Switch

Square Enix has announced a Mario Kart style racer themed around the Final Fantasy series during today's Nintendo Direct. It will release as a Nintendo Switch timed exclusive in 2022. Featuring recognizable Final Fantasy characters, class types, and of course chocobos. The reveal trailer shows off drift boosts and various...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Mario Party Superstars release date, trailer, minigames, characters, boards, and pre-order bonuses for the Nintendo Switch game

Mario Party Superstars was one of the highlights of Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation, delivering on a dream scenario for longtime series fans. Are you ready for classic Mario Party action with some modern comfort additions? Then this is the game for you! Here’s everything we know about Mario Party Superstars, including its release date, trailer, list of minigames, boards, characters, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Chocobo GP is a kart racer coming to Switch that can support up to 64-players

During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, Square Enix revealed Chocobo GP, a new kart racing game set in the Chocobo universe. The game is a follow-up to Chocobo Racing, which was released for the original PlayStation way back in 1999. A sequel was announced as in the works during Nintendo’s E3 2010 press conference for Nintendo 3DS, but, by October 2013, the game had been canceled.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

The Caligula Effect 2 PS4, Switch Game's Trailer Previews Characters

Game launches in N. America on October 19, Europe on October 22. NIS America began streaming a character trailer for FuRyu's The Caligula Effect 2 sequel game on Monday. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 19 in North America and on October 22 in Europe.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy