Local organization ramps up armed streets patrols in Cleveland

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrKzU_0c69bn0g00

Antoine Tolbert walks around East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue most days which is one of the many neighborhoods he's working to make safer.

“We have a big issue with babies being shot and murdered in our communities,” said Tolbert. “People at home are minding their business, watching TV and their homes are shot up, there needs to be something done.”

Tolbert is the president of New Era Cleveland, his group patrol's some of Cleveland’s most violent neighborhoods with armed men who Tolbert says are legal and permitted to carry.

As of late, New Era’s work is aimed near Longwood and Arbor Park.

Longwood is nestled in Cleveland’s fifth ward, a ward that according to the Center for Community Solutions is 75% black and nearly 84% is in or near poverty.

Tolbert said he’s ramping up patrols heavily in the Longwood neighborhood near a community park at 37 th Street and Longwood Avenue.

“It’s kids playing in between and can’t go to the park because of the shootings,” said Tolbert. “Kids can't even play because our parks are not safe spaces.”

Just blocks from the park this past Sunday, a 12-year-old was shot and left in critical condition. Kids' safety is one of the reasons why Tolbert and his crew are out in the streets.

“We had a call the last time someone called police and reported 15 armed men carrying large guns,” said Tolbert. “Security came, police came, the police didn’t engage us, but security did.”

Video footage given to News 5 shows that encounter New Era had with security guards.

The security guards quickly learn New Era is in the neighborhood with peaceful intentions and applause erupts as the guards choose to stand with New Era for the evening.

Tolbert says now more than ever Cleveland needs a presence of men on the streets who are from and look the area.

“We want to erase that need to even have to carry a firearm or that need for there to be hatred for another individual just because you're from a separate side of the street,” said Tolbert.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 20

Lucas Wesley
3d ago

Finally! Black people are waking up and seeing the light of day. You protest, you march, you hold rallies over the deaths and shootings of career criminals. And yet, when little innocent ones get killed you do nothing. This is what BLM is supposed to be all about. Charity begins at home.

Reply
7
JohnB818#
3d ago

This must be done in every community in Cleveland, whether crime riddled, poverty stricken or not.This is no pandemic, this is an epidemic of crime that is out of control. People say “ I don’t watch the news”. Why? It gives you the heads up on what’s going on in your city. You must be involved an unify with your neighbors an this will show the police that your concerned.A carry permit is necessary now a days .A bullet has no name or eyes.

Reply(6)
3
mac
3d ago

Fix the broken homes. Make black fathers accountable and stop all the honey-bee’ing around with 2-3 different women having kids. Be a father figure to one family only. (But that ain’t gonna happen, is it?)

Reply
3
 

2nd victim dies following shooting near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A second victim has died following a shooting near the University of Akron campus last weekend, according to the Akron Police Department. Alex Beasley, 25, was one of three people shot at a large gathering near Kling and Wheeler streets around 1:30 a.m. During the gathering, there were reportedly people fighting in the street and during an altercation, an unknown person began shooting, striking three people.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
