Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, a Yoko Taro RPG, hits Switch in October

The game is now planned for 2022. This delay will allow the developers to add new content and features into Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery in addition to more time for polishing and optimization. The official delay announcement on Steam even has details for how the older game levels are being adapted into Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery. They confirm that the main content has been developed but final adjustments are being made. At launch in 2022, Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery will include English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese text options and will be a premium release. You can wishlist it on Steam here. Ahead of its release on mobile, PC, and Switch, you can check out our forum thread for Girls’ Frontline. What do you think of Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery so far?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO