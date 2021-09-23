CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, a Yoko Taro RPG, hits Switch in October

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Nintendo Direct, Square Enix revealed that Yoko Taro card RPG Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars will launch on Nintendo Switch with a release date of October 28, 2021, and it has an eShop demo now. Here is a description of how the game works:. In Voice...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

