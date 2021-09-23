Eli Manning's Giants career comes full circle on Sunday

If quarterback Daniel Jones continues to struggle with turnovers this season, the Giants will have a tough decision to make on him next offseason: Keep him or trade him?. The Giants will have to make that choice because Jones’ lucrative fifth-year option for 2023 becomes fully guaranteed if the Giants exercise it next offseason. This is why the Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers after Year 3, instead of picking up his option. And the Jets, of course, then wound up drafting Zach Wilson second overall, to replace Darnold.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO