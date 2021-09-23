Eli Manning's Giants career comes full circle on Sunday
Considering how well things have gone so far in Eli Manning’s second career, there’s a decent chance a younger generation of NFL fans will come to know him as the guy cracking jokes with older brother Peyton on Monday Night Football broadcasts. The Manning brothers have created a fascinating new out-of-the-box format for broadcasting games on their ESPN2 telecast, where the inside football analysis is captivating and the jokes and teasing between these two famous football siblings is hilarious.www.newsday.com
