NFL

Eli Manning's Giants career comes full circle on Sunday

By Bob Glauber
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering how well things have gone so far in Eli Manning’s second career, there’s a decent chance a younger generation of NFL fans will come to know him as the guy cracking jokes with older brother Peyton on Monday Night Football broadcasts. The Manning brothers have created a fascinating new out-of-the-box format for broadcasting games on their ESPN2 telecast, where the inside football analysis is captivating and the jokes and teasing between these two famous football siblings is hilarious.

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
Eli Manning talks legacy ahead of Giants’ jersey retirement ceremony

The New York Giants will retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey Sunday when the team hosts the Atlanta Falcons, almost two years after Manning called it a career. Manning played 16 seasons for the Giants, from 2004 to 2019, getting an opportunity to start in place of veteran, future Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and later relinquishing the job to Daniel Jones. The two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP was asked Thursday about his legacy and what he would want to be remembered for the most.
Inside the drive that made Eli Manning a New York Giants legend

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It's the drive that says everything about Eli Manning the football player. The poise, the moxie and even-keeled demeanor came to the fore even in the most stressful of situations. The former New York Giants quarterback put it all on display Feb. 3, 2008, in a...
Eli Manning
Tom Coughlin
Vince Lombardi
Eli Manning’s No. 10 means something unique to every Giants fan

Since his retirement, Eli Manning has noticed numbers. Whether is No. 60 for Shaun O’Hara. No. 51 for Zak DeOssie. Chris Snee’s No. 76. No. 27 for Brandon Jacobs. Manning notices them and he takes pictures. But this Sunday, as the New York Giants prepare to induct Manning into the...
The king of New York -- Top moments of Eli Manning's career with the New York Giants

Although the New York Giants are in the middle of the Daniel Jones era, they will be immortalizing one of their greatest passers in their Ring of Honor on Sunday -- Eli Manning. The former Giants quarterback, who played 16 seasons with the team, will have his No. 10 jersey retired by the G-Men during their Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. It's a well-deserved honor for New York's all-time passing leader.
Falcons give Smith first win, beat Giants on Eli's day.

Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play and the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants 17-14 to give coach Arthur Smith his first NFL win Sunday. It marked the second straight week the Giants (0-3) lost on the final play of the game. Matt Ryan...
‘Eli’s Places,’ hosted by ex-Giants QB Eli Manning, is off to flying start | How to watch

Eli Manning’s career as a host is off to a flying start. Along with crushing it alongside his brother Peyton in the debut of their alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN, Eli’s has also seen three episodes of “Eli’s Places,” a college-football centric expansion of the “Peyton’s Places” franchise hosted by Manning’s older brother, be released.
Giants’ Daniel Jones tops Eli Manning’s best rushing year in single game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a solid game even in a loss against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Jones was 22-for-32 with 249 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He didn’t throw an interception, nor did he fumble the ball, and that’s a win for someone who is among the leaders in turnovers since he entered the league in 2019.
Ex-Pro Bowl QB: Giants’ Daniel Jones has ‘a lot of Eli Manning in him’ — and that’s a good thing

If quarterback Daniel Jones continues to struggle with turnovers this season, the Giants will have a tough decision to make on him next offseason: Keep him or trade him?. The Giants will have to make that choice because Jones’ lucrative fifth-year option for 2023 becomes fully guaranteed if the Giants exercise it next offseason. This is why the Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers after Year 3, instead of picking up his option. And the Jets, of course, then wound up drafting Zach Wilson second overall, to replace Darnold.
The Giants can’t screw up Eli Manning’s send-off

The Giants owe it to Eli Manning to refrain from crummy football this Sunday. It is his day. Manning gets inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor — the 43rd individual to get in — and becomes the 13th player to have his number retired by the Giants when his No. 10 gets put away for posterity. It would be a nice touch if the Giants currently wearing the unretired jerseys actually show up and give all involved something to cheer about.
Giants QB Daniel Jones Reflects on Lessons Learned from Eli Manning

The New York Giants are Daniel Jones's team. But long before taking over the Giants and making the team his own, the team belonged to another gun slinger, by the name of Eli Manning, who, already the franchise record holder in just about every passing category, will be immortalized in franchise history when his jersey No. 10 is retired and his name is added to the tam's Ring of Honor.
How Eli Manning's emotional return to MetLife Stadium sets stage for Giants Ring of Honor

EAST RUTHERFORD – The game day emotions came rushing back the moment Eli Manning pulled his family SUV into the MetLife Stadium parking lot. His two oldest daughters, Ava and Lucy, were by his side as the New York Giants' legendary quarterback made his way through the security entrance and to the concourse outside the team's Legacy Club for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health.
Giants’ Daniel Jones needs to end Eli Manning’s big day with a win

He showed Daniel Jones the ropes, showed him how a pro goes about his business, then was thrust into the awkward role as quarterback whisperer for the first time in his Only A Giant career. And now, on the Sunday when the Giants will retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 at...
Giants’ ineptitude helped push Eli Manning into retirement: ‘Too much’

If a few more draft picks had worked out, if a few more free-agent signings had hit, if a few more winning plays had been made in crunch time over the past decade, maybe Eli Manning would be quarterbacking the Giants against the Falcons this Sunday. Instead Manning’s career will...
Giants news, 9/24: Eli Manning’s early days, Azeez Ojulari, more

A side of Eli we don’t hear much about: the redshirt freshman practical joker. “What I would call Eli is: a great crossover leader,” Cutcliffe said. “Because it’s defense, it’s offense, it’s any position. He has the ability of not taking himself too seriously, there’s no ego. He’s easy to like he’s sincere, he’s all of those things. Easy E you know? There’s a lot of people that play with the intensity he has that kinda carry that intensity around all the time or maybe can even be a little standoffish but not Eli, he’s pretty much an open book. He’s a lot of fun.
