Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Brings Back Jennifer Hale as Bastila Shan. One of the most exciting reveals to come out of last week’s Playstation Showcase was the announcement of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, a high-definition remaster of the acclaimed Star Wars RPG currently in development for the Playstation 5. The original game memorably introduced several new characters into the galaxy far, far away, many of whom became instant fan-favorites. And at least one member of the original voice cast is coming back to reprise her role.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO