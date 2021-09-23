CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Students Welcomed Back To UC Riverside Neighborhood With Mr. Rogers-Style Video

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EI0U_0c69bV4U00

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Students were welcomed back to UC Riverside Thursday with a special, Mr. Rogers-style video from Chancellor Kim Wilcox.

Speaking the comforting lines made famous by Mr. Rogers, Wilcox took off his suit jacket and donned a cardigan sweater before walking through the new indoor mask and daily wellness check requirements at the university with the help of Scotty, a puppet.

“This has been a tough, tough time through this pandemic, we’re not done yet. So I’d ask every neighbor to think about their friends, and all those around them, and use a little kindness, a little bit of respect,” Wilcox said in the video. “Help each other through the pandemic. And that way, we’ll come through this like Highlanders.”

Some 26,000 students and their professors returned to the campus Thursday for the new fall quarter after 18 months in distance learning. The university says 80% of all classes will be delivered in person this fall.

Campus life should get back into full swing, with libraries, student recreation areas, bookstores, dining spaces, and residence halls all back open. However, students and professors who return are required to be vaccinated, and wear face coverings while indoors. Students are also required to complete a daily wellness check everyday while on campus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

UC Riverside Welcomes Back Students After 18 Months Of Virtual Classes

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — After 18 months of online learning, the University of California  Riverside has welcomed students back to campus. Roughly 26,00 students returned to campus under strict COVID-19 protocols. Mandatory vaccinations, indoor mask-wearing and regular testing are now required. The university’s chancellor, Kim Wilcox,  welcomed students back with a Mr. Rogers-inspired video, with modified lyrics to remind students of the new safety protocols. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor, could you be mine, would you be mine,” he sang. “I filled out my daily wellness survey, just like you. I put on my mask to go to The Hub, just like you.” Wilcox even used a puppet to demonstrate how students and everyone in the neighborhood should do their part to keep UC Riverside safe.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy