CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Judge Dismisses Vaccine Mandate Suit Against Ochsner Lafayette General

By JayCee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRULG_0c69b02S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SmTY_0c69b02S00
Facebook, Ochsner Lafayette General

According to several news outlets, a Louisiana judge has tossed the lawsuit brought by employees of Ochsner Lafayette General, challenging its COVID vaccine mandate.

According to The Advocate, Judge Thomas Frederick of the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette dismissed the lawsuit this afternoon.

The suit was filed by 48 employees of Ochsner Lafayette General not a month after the hospital announced that they would require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment (barring any legal exemptions). The mandate goes into effect near the end of October.

Even though the plaintiffs claimed that receiving the vaccine would cause them to “suffer irreparable injury, loss or damage”, the judge, according to The Advocate, didn’t consider any of the evidence.

Judge Frederick’s reasoning for dismissing the lawsuit is based on the fact that Ochsner Lafayette General is NOT a “state actor” but, instead, a private company. Since the hospital is private and not acting on behalf of the state, he said that the mandate is not unconstitutional.

Employees of Ochsner Lafayette General who do not receive the coronavirus vaccine by October 29 will be terminated, according to the hospital’s new police.

Louisiana is an “at-will” state, meaning that an employer can fire an employee for any reason, save for an illegal reason.

Counsel for the plaintiffs plans to appeal the decision.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Win Cash Official Rules Fall 2021

WIN CASH Fall 2021 - RULES Sweepstakes Name: &ldquo;Win Cash&rdquo; (Or insert your local sweepstakes name (the &ldquo;Sweepstakes&rdquo;) Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 20, 2021 to October 15, 2021 Station(s): _______________________________ (the "Station(s)") Station Address: Station City, State, Zip Code: Station Telephone: Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and ...
LOTTERY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy