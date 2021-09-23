Free and low cost car seat inspections available through Safe Kids in Tampa Bay

Michelle Sterling-

Safe Kids Florida Coalition and coalitions through different Tampa

What does Safe Kids do for families?

Safe Kids is a worldwide coalition—what we do is injury prevention for children, so within our community we focus on the highest of our needs. Any type of injury prevention for kids that we can find, so we have home safety, pedestrian safety, bicycle safety, we do a lot of water safety—as you know, it’s all around us—child passenger safety…anything that we can do to help keep kids from getting hurt…

So, St Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is the lead within the agency so in the coalitions—there’s an agency that takes ono to be the lead and we’ve had the Safe Kids here for 30 years.

With our coalition, we work with partner agencies throughout Hillsborough County that all have the same mission.

We work together to provide events at a larger scale.

How can parents take advantage of the car seat inspections offered by Safe Kids?

We provide inspections at our office and there is a $20 for that basically because it’s on a time that is more convenient for the person calling in, the family –and also we have to make sure we have somebody hear who can inspect it. We provide free ones at the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers and there are seven of them in Hillsborough County and with those, they would just call our office and they would call and make an appointment for a day when we are already there teaching one of our free classes.

So it’s more of a hinderance on availability for families if they want the free one—the $20 ones, they have more of a say.

Are there income limits for inspections?

Not on inspections, but there are on classes.

Almost all of the time there is something wrong. Once in awhile, I’ll have that dad that did everything right, but there are a lot of cases where we see it installed incorrectly, it might not be the right seat for the vehicle and also it might not be the right seat for the child.

When car seat shopping, the most expensive isn’t the best, right?

I always tell them you want to make sure it’s the best fit for your child, also the fit for your vehicle because every vehicle is different. One seat might fit in my vehicle, but might not fit in my husband’s vehicle -you just want to make sure the seat fits correctly.

What’s the most common mistake you see parents make with their child’s car seat?

I would say the most common mistake is turning their child from rear facing to forward facing too soon. They need to be rear facing until they are at least two, the longer the better. A lot of times parents will say, they wanted to look outside, look out front and no…they didn’t. You wanted them to. They don’t know any better.

Another thing is they say their feet are criss-crossing against the back of the seat and we tell them, that’s okay. Their spine is still developing so we want to make sure they are safer rear facing and for as long as possible.

In an accident or if you have to stop abruptly, that rear facing, the seat cradles the child so their spine is not taking the impact and not thrusting them forward.

There are different stages of car seats. Do you find parents move their child out of a booster seat too soon?

We want to keep them in a booster until they are at least 4’9 which is generally –there’s not even an age range because I’m 5’2, but we just want to make sure when you put them in a seat belt and they are sitting without a booster seat that their feet are able to make a correct L over the seat and their feet are touching the ground. You don’t want their feet dangling in the air or not able to put their feet on the ground. The reason being that generally is the location of the seat belt is going over their hip bone and their collar bone. Generally if they are too little, vehicles are not designed for children, so if they’re too little the seat belt is going into their neck and the soft part of their stomach.

What age is best for moving to a booster seat?

Follow the height and weight limit. Generally it’s about 5 years old before you would put them in a booster seat.

What other safety issues have you seen?

One thing we do see is sometimes children are in the front seat. We want to keep them in the backseat where there is not an air bag that’s going to come out and potentially harm them, so general rule is 13th birthday is when they get to go to the front seat.

Another thing that is a little scary that we see is heat stroke. We want to make sure we are leaving ourselves a reminder so when we are out of normal routine, maybe we are tired, we’re exhausted, we are always checking that backseat. Government has regulated that new vehicles have to have a reminder, but not everybody has a new vehicle so there’s thing you can do to make sure you are checking the back seat every single time.

Maybe put your purse in the back seat, take your left shoe-you don’t need your left shoe—take it off and throw it in the back seat and when you get to where you’re going, that’s the first foot that hits the ground, so you’re automatically going to get your shoe out of the back. Another thing, put your phone in the back. You don’t need your phone to drive. Just some type of reminder to always look in the back because it can happen to anybody.

Another thing—we don’t want to use our car seats as a place for our babies to sleep for a period of time. They’re not safe and they’re not designed for that. Make sure we’re only using it to drive—if they fall asleep in the car, that’s fine, but when we’re at home, we’re not using our car seat to sleep in.

Does Safe Kids provide free car seats to those in need?

We provide car seats through car seat classes that we teach at Children’s Board Family Resource Centers, they get the education piece on how to install a variety of car seats and then we provide them with a convertible car seat and also they go out to their vehicles and they practice putting it in—we have a car seat technician that’s there just to make sure it’s all installed correctly.

The title Car Seat Technician is one that is earned.

It’s an intense 40-hour course and we have to renew our skills and so many other continuing education units we have to do every two years.

*Image credit: iStock by Getty Images monkeybusinessimages