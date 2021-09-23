CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Maderna’ tourist wanted after skipping Hawaii Zoom hearing

HONOLULU (AP) – An Illinois woman is wanted in Hawaii after she didn’t show up for a virtual court hearing on her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.”

At a hearing on the case held via Zoom, Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak’s arrest.

She was released without bail earlier this month on two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s pandemic emergency rules.

Woman arrested at Honolulu airport for allegedly submitting fake vaccination card, avoiding quarantine

Authorities say she uploaded a fake vaccination card with the glaring spelling error to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program to bypass a traveler quarantine.

According to court documents, no reservation was found after contacting the hotel that she listed in her Safe Travels forms, and Mrozak did not provide her hotel reservation number and return flight information.

Mrozak had been arrested at the airport in Honolulu when officers recognized a distinctive tattoo on her hip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

