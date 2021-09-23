CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peabody, MA

Peabody and Salem receive state approval for economic development projects

By Allysha Dunnigan
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPI7Z_0c69Zm7h00

T he Commonwealth’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council (EACC) has approved eight projects across the state for participation in the Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP), including projects in Peabody and Salem.

These projects are expected to create 375 net new jobs and retain 370 jobs, while leveraging about $130 million in private investment.

In Peabody, the EACC Board has approved EDIP investment tax credits in the amount of $45,000 for a new development on Washington Street.

The new corporation, Farm Street Real Estate LLC, was established to develop a restaurant and inn on the vacant property located at 2 Washington St., formerly owned by the city.

The existing building will be converted to a 10-room boutique inn, restaurant, and speakeasy bar and lounge.

The project includes the creation of six new, full-time jobs and a private investment of $7.7 million.

The city plans to approve a 10-year tax increment financing (TIF), valued at approximately $84,742.

In Salem, the EACC Board has approved EDIP investment tax credits in the amount of $340,000 for a new facility for Tropical Products.

Tropical Products, a family-owned manufacturer and bottler of pet care and cleaning products, has been around for 28 years, but its current 45,000-square-foot facility is poorly situated and inefficient.

The new facility will increase the seven current production lines to between 14 and 20, while also hiring employees from specific demographics including veterans, persons with disabilities, and individuals who were previously incarcerated.

The company plans to create 123 new full-time jobs, with 10 full-time employees, and make a private investment of $21.5 million.

The city approved a five-year TIF valued at approximately $474,668 for this project.

The EACC has approved 294 economic-development projects since the beginning of the Baker-Polito administration in 2015.

These projects will lead to the creation of 22,640 jobs, retention of 40,739 existing jobs, and will leverage almost $6.6 billion in private investment.

The EACC has also assisted 125 manufacturing companies and 130 companies in gateway cities during this period.

The post Peabody and Salem receive state approval for economic development projects appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
State
Washington State
Salem, MA
Business
Peabody, MA
Government
City
Peabody, MA
Peabody, MA
Business
City
Washington, MA
Reuters

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve and received a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first. "Boosters are important, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

2 top Fed officials retire in wake of trading disclosures

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare moment of ethical controversy for the Federal Reserve, two top officials resigned Monday in the wake of revelations about their financial trading that exposed potential shortcomings in the Fed’s rules on investments. Eric Rosengren, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Real Estate#Tax Credit#Commonwealth#Eacc#The Eacc Board#Tropical Products
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
466
Followers
387
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy