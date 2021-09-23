Roger Michell Dead at 65, Julia Roberts Mourns Notting Hill Director: 'Kind and Gentle'
Julia Roberts is remembering the late director Roger Michell, who directed her and Hugh Grant in 1999's Notting Hill. Michell died on Wednesday at the age of 65, his family said in a statement obtained by Variety. Roberts, who played a famous actress who falls in love with a bookshop owner in the film, shared her thoughts and condolences to the filmmaker's family, describing him in a statement obtained by PEOPLE as "such a kind and gentle man."people.com
