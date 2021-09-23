CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off set for Oct. 28

By News Release
signalscv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off has been rescheduled, with a fall Halloween theme. Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chilis in each category and a best Halloween costume prize.

signalscv.com

