8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off set for Oct. 28

Now in its eighth year, the annual RunTough for ChadTough Defeat DIPG 5K and 1M Fun Run presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will take place in person on Saturday, September 25th, at Saline High School’s Hornet Stadium from 8:30am - 11am and virtually from anywhere in the world. This family-friendly event brings together runners and volunteers, both locally and across the world, to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research. While the event began in honor of Chad Carr, who lost his life to brain cancer at the age of 5, it has grown to include dozens of families honoring their own children who have had to face a pediatric brain cancer diagnosis, as well.

SALINE, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO