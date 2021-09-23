CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

COVID-19 Status Report from CVDHD (2 COVID-related Deaths Reported for Jackson County)

By Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are the COVID-19 case updates from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department for the week of Saturday, September 11th to Friday, September 17th. The health department reported, “We are saddened to report 1 new COVID-19 related death in Clay County and 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County. The individual in Clay County was a 76-year-old male. The individuals in Jackson County were a 65-year-old male and a 79-year-old female.

Comments / 0

