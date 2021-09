‘If our most affluent public school families choose to donate the value of their P-EBT card, New York City charities could reap as much as $150 million.’. Last month, the parents of one million New York City Department of Education (NYC-DOE) students received a form letter in the mail from the New York State Office Temporary and Disability Assistance (NYS-OTDA). Unless a parent already knew to be on the lookout for this letter, they might have just tossed it out. The form letter looks like one of the hundreds of junk mail letters everyone gets all year long.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO