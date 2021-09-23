Gavin Newsom signs $15 billion climate, wildfire package at Sequoia National Park
Speaking at Sequoia National Park, where firefighters have toiled for the past two weeks to keep wildfires from killing some of the largest trees in the world, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a package of bills providing $15 billion for a wide range of climate, wildfire and water projects — from expanding forest thinning to building electric car charging stations and encouraging the development of offshore wind farms.www.times-standard.com
