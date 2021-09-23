CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Gamer-Focused Furniture Collections

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIKEA has once again partnered with Republic of Gamers (ROG), a company specializing in gaming hardware and gear, to introduce a 30-piece furniture and accessories collection intended to "democratize the gaming experience." The collection was unveiled during the '24 hour IKEA Festival' by beloved gamer Sandra Österlund, who gave viewers...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The ASUS Republic of Gamers x IKEA Gaming Collection is Releasing in the U.S.

Announced at the start of the year and released in China and Japan, the ASUS Republic of Gamers x IKEA Gaming collection is now set for a stateside release. Building on its aim to create a better everyday life for the many people, the Swedish furniture specialist teamed up with ASUS’ gaming sub-brand to cater to the over 2.5 billion gamers worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES
CultureMap Austin

Revered Austin furniture brand shines some daylight on new nature-inspired collection

Austin’s treasured designer and wholesaler of chic home furnishings has taken a cue from Mother Nature with its latest collection. Four Hands, the upscale furniture store that expert Austin shoppers flock to for, among other spectacular rarities, its wildly popular occasional sale events, has released its new compendium of home furnishings, with such characteristics as sun-washed finishes, organic silhouettes, and earthen accents at the heart of the designs.
AUSTIN, TX
TrendHunter.com

Completely Customizable Gamer Seats

The Cooler Master Caliber R1S gaming chair is a furniture solution for avid eSports professionals, passive players and digital workers alike that will enable them to maintain enhanced comfort when spending extended periods seated at their terminal. The chair is constructed with a design focused on adjustability to help a...
TECHNOLOGY
Well+Good

Parachute Just Launched a Furniture Collection To Complete Your Dream Bedscape

If your bedroom is in need of a serious makeover, Parachute has got you covered. The buzzy home design company known for its luxurious bedding and bath linens just launched its first-ever furniture line—and "dreamy" doesn't even begin to describe it. Inspired by the brand's hometown of Los Angeles, the three-piece bedroom collection promises a "softer take on furniture."
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Rog#Republic Of Gamers
Vogue Magazine

Collection

After a two-year hiatus, Death to Tennis was officially back on the NYFW schedule, this time featuring a new partnership between the original co-founder and design director William Watson who hails from Northern England, and British-Nigerian Ebi Kagbala, who’s now creative director. Despite the recent appointment, Kagbala has been collaborating with the brand on visuals since its inception in 2012. “Even when I had a retail job in my early days in the city,” says Kagbala. “I wanted to assist in any way I could.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Benzinga

NFTB Launches Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace and DeFi Platform For Gamers to Unlock the Value of Owning Gaming Collectibles

NFTb, the Complete Multi-chain NFT and DeFi Platform for Communities, today announced the launch of its ​​Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace for Gamers NFTb Gaming, to empower gamers to unlock the value of owning gaming collectibles. According to the Blockchain Game Report from the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), over 883,000 daily unique...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

HAVEN Focuses on Performance and Utility With Its FW21 Collection

HAVEN has unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2021 collection, providing a technical approach to garment construction by utilizing performance fabrics and ergonomic patterning techniques. In addition to HAVEN’s technical approach, the brand wanted the new collection to be just as comfortable as it was intelligently designed, integrating several new fabrics made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Freeskier Magazine

BlackOps Gamer – $800

The tool-of-choice for blasting through anything in your path. Stomp and smear. Float and bounce. Solid when needed. Playful all the time. The result of pure athlete-driven development, the award-winning BLACKOPS Gamer, aka “the 118,” is purpose-built to push skiing forward and its unexpected level of versatility has earned it a cult-like following.
SHOPPING
Interior Design

5 Statement-Worthy Outdoor Furnishing Collections Launched at the Milan Furniture Fair 2021

The global pandemic sparked an explosive movement to entertain outdoors—and the residential and contract furnishing industries took note. Throughout Milan this month, whether it was at Supersalone 2021, the smaller and rebranded Salone del Mobile furniture fair, or various off-site locations around the city, such as Rossana Orlandi Gallery, furnishings designed to bask in the sun (and withstand a downpour) made their debut.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

5 Decor Trends to Steal from the 2021 Real Simple Home—Including the 'It' Color of the Year

When we work with professional interior designers to decorate each room in the Real Simple Home, they're given free rein to select any colors, patterns, decor, and furniture they like. So long as the space is beautiful, functional, and helps solve any design challenges within the room, the rest is up to their creative whims. This year, as the designs unfolded, a few themes emerged, reflecting some of the top trends of the year. In nearly every room, you'll spot a woven accent or two (OK, maybe three!), and several rooms incorporated rich shades of olive green. Floral wallpaper is seeing a resurgence and grandmillennial style isn't going away just yet. According to the tastemakers behind the Real Simple Home, here are the top 5 trends of 2021, plus some products to shop for your own space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

'supersuperfici' furniture collection celebrates the forty years of memphis aesthetics

Supersuperfici – the spirit of memphis – reloaded. abet laminati and its design curators giulio iacchetti and matteo ragni celebrate the forty years of memphis with ‘supersuperfici,’ a collective research workshop. the exhibition involves eight different furniture projects, reflecting the topic ‘rediscovering the meaning of being radical nowadays.’. ‘celebrating memphis...
DESIGN
Lancaster Farming

What Makes Midcentury Modern Dunbar Furniture Important and Collectible?

A recent query letter from a reader aroused my interest in still-popular Dunbar furniture and accessories. After all, my columns usually focus on antiques. She had inherited many pieces of 1950s Dunbar living room furniture designed by Edward Wormley. However, a strange table lamp was included. As she noted, “It appeared to be two Dutch figural cookie molds glued together to make the lamp base.” Because her late parents were world travelers, she assumed they had purchased the lamp in Holland. The lamp is pictured, so you can see why I began my research looking for antique Dutch cookie molds. However, I had no results. My next approach was Edward Wormley table lamps. Bingo! I discovered Wormley had designed many styles of table lamps, incorporating may types of materials, including Tiffany glass.
DUNBAR, PA
TrendHunter.com

Task-Focused Tablet Holders

The DuraFlex tablet stands are a premium range of accessories for user in need of a way to keep the mobile technology product within view and accessible during a wide number of different tasks. The stands come in the form of the Snooze, Task and Chef, which are ready to...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Modern Swivel Office Chairs

The need for comfortable yet stylish furniture has never been so apparent as consumers continue to work from home and the Clio Task Chair from Etta Avenue exceeds expectations. The demure office chair is practical and opulent, providing an element of contemporary elegance to any space. Available in 10 colorways...
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Distressed Leather Executive Chairs

As more consumers adopt a remote or hybrid work model, many are looking for furniture that are equal parts comfortable and stylish like the Decatur Genuine Leather Task Chair from Industrial Lodge Homes. The "authoritative distressed leather executive chair" offers a timeless and elevated aesthetic that doesn't compromise comfort. The...
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Digital Furniture Musems

After hosting its first-ever online festival, IKEA is now introducing IKEA Museum Digital as a web destination for looking back on some of the most iconic catalogs and furniture designs from the Swedish retailer. According to IKEA, this virtual museum is "the most extensive online source of knowledge and facts about the Swedish home furnishing brand."
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Kitchen Water Hubs

The BLANCO UNIT is described as "a complete rethink of the kitchen water hub encouraging the sustainable use of resources" and it includes a drinking water system or a simple faucet, sink and waste separation system. Created to support life in the kitchen and the heart of the home, BLANCO UNIT is focused on providing people a place to drink, prep and clean on a daily basis.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Connected Food Order Lockers

The OrderHQ smart locker series has been developed in partnership between Apex Order Pickup Solutions and Welbeit Inc. as a solution for contactless order pickups. The smart lockers highlight see-through doors that will streamline the ability to see the order inside, which will increase efficiency for both staff as well as consumers. The units are integrated with a point-of-sale system along with additional back-of-house management systems to maximize overall efficiency and autonomy.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Naturalistic Exploration Key Organizers

The OrbitKey x National Geographic Key Organizer has been unveiled by the brand as a collaboration everyday carry (EDC) accessory for those looking to keep essentials securely stowed in a style-conscious manner. The key organizer is capable of neatly organizing keys to keep them securely stowed yet accessible and will...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy