Arcata futsal court to officially open

After 16 months of delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Arcata will officially cut the ribbon on its new futsal court at the local community center. The court will host drop-in play for futsal, a variant of soccer with teams made up of five active players and played over two 20-minute halves. Other rule differences include kicking a ball into play, in lieu of a throw-in from out of bounds, and official games not having a limit on substitutions.