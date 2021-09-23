CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

12 Must-Read Books From Hispanic and Latinx Authors

By Kristine Fellizar
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. It's time to celebrate! From now until Oct. 15, it's Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
sno-isle.org

1,000 Books Reading Challenge

It doesn't matter if your child is three, or three months, there's no better time to start reading than now. And Beanstack can help!. With the 1,000 Books Reading Challenge, you and the little one in your life can:. log the books you read (hint: reading Brown Bear, Brown Bear...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tri-County Times

No time to read a book?

People who love to read often get lost in a good book. Reading is a beloved hobby across the globe. But even avid readers cannot be immersed in books all of the time. Or can they?.  Reading while driving or engaging in other tasks is challenging or even dangerous, but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 Must-Read Space Fantasy Books

I’ve always had a soft spot for science fantasy. Chock that up to being raised on Star Wars, if you will, but it’s still something I love to see in fiction. I love a bit of hard sci-fi now and again, too, but sticking purely to what science currently says is possible can be a bit restricting at times. Don’t you ever want to explore the galaxy in a sentient spaceship or use magic to stop an intergalactic war? Because I do. And that’s where science fantasy comes in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thepittsburgh100.com

New reads: 3 recent books by Pittsburgh authors

Searching for some new reads? Look no further than these three books written by Pittsburgh authors:. • Katie Booth’s ” The Invention of Miracles: Language, Power, and Alexander Graham Bell’s Quest to End Deafness” delves into the complicated life and work of the famous inventor and scientist. • Looking for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Hinojosa
ecowatch.com

11 Must-Read Books About the Environment for Adults and Kids

Reading books about the environment can be a great way to not only stay informed about issues facing the natural world, but also to become inspired to take action in your community and make a positive contribution to the planet. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
romper.com

42 Children’s Books Starring Latinx Characters

A young boy becomes a world champion lucha libre wrestler. A giant bubblegum bubble carries a girl on a fantastical journey. Another child loses her mother's ring in a giant batch of tamales and has a feast to find it. These children’s books with Latinx characters not only tell stories that help Latinx children feel seen, but could easily become any kid's favorite bedtime story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC San Diego

6 Powerful Books to Read During Hispanic Heritage Month — for Yourself and Your Kids

Make some room on your bookshelf and crack open a fresh read this Hispanic Heritage Month. The month-long celebration, which kicked off in the U.S. on Wednesday and ends on October 15, is meant to recognize Hispanic Americans for their year-round contributions. As with all community-based observances — from Black History Month to Pride Month — it's a chance to learn the history and stories of a culture, and how its struggles and successes still resonate today.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
coolmompicks.com

Why it’s important for kids to read diverse books, with author Meena Harris | Spawned Ep 251

With the recent news of the York Central School District book ban (only just a few hours from where Kristen lives, by the way), we thought it was important to re-share this amazing episode with the delightful, brilliant Meena Harris. She’s an activist, strategist, mom of two, and now, author of the children’s books, Ambitious Girl and Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Books#Hispanic#Latino#Mexican Gothic
artofmanliness.com

How to Read More Books

With our archives now 3,500+ articles deep, we’ve decided to republish a classic piece each Sunday to help our newer readers discover some of the best, evergreen gems from the past. This article was originally published in February 2018. Last year I read over 120 books. When I posted a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
csbsju.edu

Hmong poet Mai Der Vang to give reading from new book

Historical events are sometimes ripe with multiple explanations or theories. For example, several theories were given when Hmong refugees who were escaping from Laos at the end of the Vietnam War recounted stories of a mysterious substance, known as “Yellow Rain,” fell from the skies and caused severe illnesses and thousands of deaths among the Hmong.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
ppuglobe.com

4 books that are must reads for chilly fall days

Fall is quickly approaching, and what better way to spend a crisp fall night than cozying up underneath the covers with a warm cup of apple cider and a good book. Fall is a time for endless novels in between college classes and campus commutes. Books are great for passing the time and winding down after a stressful assignment, or even just to pass the time in your local coffee shop with a pumpkin spice latte. My bookshelf is overflowing with recent reads such as some fantasy, thrillers and poetry books that I adore and recommend for the fall season. What better way to spend your chilly fall hours than falling in love with some of these books?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
thezoereport.com

5 Latinx Books To Read, According To Kalima DeSuze Of Cafe Con Libros

Latinx Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is a time to honor the cultural contributions and achievements of Latinx and Hispanic Americans. For those outside of this community, the month is a chance to listen to Latinx voices firsthand and absorb the information their narratives provide. One way you can do this is to read books by Latinx authors. Kalima DeSuze, the founder of intersectional feminist bookstore Cafe Con Libros (located in New York City), spoke with TZR on her top picks to read. You’ll find options ranging from an expansive anthology to a relatable young adult read.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.9 The Rock

“Miraculous” Written by Man from Presque Isle is a Must Read!

A man from Presque Isle who is currently living in North Carolina has put his life's story of grief and addiction into book form and you can buy it now on Amazon. Ryan Graves wrote his book titled "Miraculous” during the height of the pandemic and lockdowns. He tells the story of his life from childhood to a husband and father struggling with grief and addiction.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
ETOnline.com

Books by Latinx Authors That You Should Add to Your Collection

Hispanic Heritage Month -- celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 -- is just one good way to learn about the Latinx community, their obstacles, successes, and the talented people who are forging their own paths. Literature also gives great insight to diverse stories and perspectives. With more people having...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
capecodtimes.com

Fall reading ideas: 5 new books by Cape Cod & Islands authors

“Building Provincetown: A Guide to Its Social and Cultural History, Told Through Its Architecture,” by David W. Dunlap (Provincetown Arts Press, 2021) This is a new, full-color edition of Dunlap’s thorough and fascinating look at Provincetown. The book includes prose, images by dozens of local photographers, maps, and hundreds of stories to reveal the background of the town’s historic homes, shacks and other buildings, giving an overall look at the community. This book marks Provincetown Arts Press’ return to publishing after a five-year hiatus. The two initial printings of the book in 2015 sold out and so Dunlap’s work has been out of print since. This version includes a new introduction by architect John DaSilva to accompany the introductions from the original edition.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Parade

The Latinx Culture Guide: 25 TV Shows, Documentaries, Movies, TED Talks and Books to Check Out for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month runs every year from September 15th until October 15th to celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Americans across the U.S.. The commemorative festivities begin on September 15th, as it’s the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Throughout the month, several other countries celebrate their independence, including Mexico on September 16 and Chile on September 18.
TV SHOWS
sonomasun.com

National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month at the Library

The Sonoma County Library recognizes National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, September 15 through October 15, with special events and book offerings. This year the library celebrates with an exciting array of free virtual programs in English and Spanish for all ages. All events are free to the public and advanced registration is required.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Author writes book from experience as professional cat sitter

Bay City resident Stephen Taylor recently published his first book, “Your Cat Won’t Do That!: Observations and Advice for Cat Companions from a Longtime Cat-Sitter.” The book provides guidance on best practices for leaving your cat with a sitter, as well as offering words of wisdom on cat care. The book was published in August.
BAY CITY, OR
E! News

E! News

111K+
Followers
32K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy