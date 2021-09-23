12 Must-Read Books From Hispanic and Latinx Authors

“Building Provincetown: A Guide to Its Social and Cultural History, Told Through Its Architecture,” by David W. Dunlap (Provincetown Arts Press, 2021) This is a new, full-color edition of Dunlap’s thorough and fascinating look at Provincetown. The book includes prose, images by dozens of local photographers, maps, and hundreds of stories to reveal the background of the town’s historic homes, shacks and other buildings, giving an overall look at the community. This book marks Provincetown Arts Press’ return to publishing after a five-year hiatus. The two initial printings of the book in 2015 sold out and so Dunlap’s work has been out of print since. This version includes a new introduction by architect John DaSilva to accompany the introductions from the original edition.
