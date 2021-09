A new study shows from MRC Data shows that when compared to their Millennial counterparts, Gen Z individuals were more likely to have purchased Vinyl Records in the last year. In a two week study, over 4,000 individuals over the age of 13 were polled about their musical influences, inspirations, and purchases. Of those polled, 15% of Gen Z admitted to making the purchase while only 11% of Millennials could say the same. Because of the age cut off, anyone born after 2008 was excluded from the study, which means that a large portion of Gen Z was left out of the study.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO