Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the northeastern region in 2017, was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said. Puigdemont, who lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament, has been fighting extradition...

IN THIS ARTICLE
