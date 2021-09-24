STORM WATCH: Late-night heavy rains bring threat of flash flooding for the Hudson Valley

Severe thunderstorms late Thursday night into early Friday could cause flash flooding and damaging winds for parts of the Hudson Valley.

Thursday night brings the chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with high risk of heavy rain, moderate to high risk of localized flooding and medium risk of high winds. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s.

Friday will start off with some early morning showers before they clear before noon. The afternoon will consist of mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping the low-70s.

The first weekend of fall will consist of mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

WHAT'S NEW: Flash Flood Watch for the Hudson Valley tonight into Friday morning. Showers and storms tonight will bring locally heavy rainfall and possible flooding. We're looking at 1"-2" with possibly up to 3" in spots. Critical time is 5 PM to 1 AM. Showers diminish late tonight into Friday morning

WHAT'S NEXT: After an early shower, clouds thin later in the morning as drier air moves in setting the stage for a crisp Friday night. The weekend looks ok with a mix of sun and clouds and much lower humidity levels.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms taper off to a few showers by morning. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph turns NW overnight. Sunrise: 6:45.

FRIDAY: Early showers with some sun later in the morning with a more comfortable afternoon. Highs near 71. Clear and cool to chilly Friday night. Lows in the 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Nice with highs near 72. Cool at night with lows near 53.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, stray shower late. Highs near 74.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny and nice with an isolated PM shower. Highs near 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 74.