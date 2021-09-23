Jimmie Allen Shares Unreleased Song In New Instagram Post

Country singer, Jimmy Allen, is one of the 15 competitors on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.The 36-year-old singer-songwriter was born in Delaware but moved to Nashville in 2007 to pursue a career in music.Whilst struggling to make it as a professional musician, Allen fell on hard times and was forced to live out of his car for a while.He then auditioned for America’s Got Talent but did not make it past the preliminary round.Allen then auditioned for American Idol but was axed before live voting began. Whilst on the talent show, Allen met Colton Dixon and Scotty McCreery,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO