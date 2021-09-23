CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jimmie Allen Shares Unreleased Song In New Instagram Post

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though it’s not clear whether (or when) Allen will release the full song, his new single with Chuck Wicks is available Friday (September 24).

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jimmie Allen on Dancing with the Stars: Everything you need to know about country singer

Country singer, Jimmy Allen, is one of the 15 competitors on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.The 36-year-old singer-songwriter was born in Delaware but moved to Nashville in 2007 to pursue a career in music.Whilst struggling to make it as a professional musician, Allen fell on hard times and was forced to live out of his car for a while.He then auditioned for America’s Got Talent but did not make it past the preliminary round.Allen then auditioned for American Idol but was axed before live voting began. Whilst on the talent show, Allen met Colton Dixon and Scotty McCreery,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Chuck Wicks
countryliving.com

Jimmie Allen Fans Have So Many Thoughts About His First 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Country music fans have never seen moves like this from Jimmie Allen! The "Make Me Want To" singer took the first step toward bringing home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy when he danced the tango with partner Emma Slater on the premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Jimmie stars alongside Brian Austin Green, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Jojo Siwa, and more on season 30 of the show.
THEATER & DANCE
CMT

Jimmie Allen Makes An Impressive Dancing With The Stars Debut

Dance pro and Dancing With The Stars Season 24 champion Emma Slater partnered with Jimmie Allen as the country star debuted on Monday evening, September 20’s premiere episode of the 30th season of the celebrity dance contest program. The “Best Shot” vocalist admitted to being both “competitive as hell” and “nervous to death” before appearing on global television, sharing, “I dance on stage, but this is a whole different type of dancing. However, Slater added, “[Allen] has no ego. He’s just there to work hard.”
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Unreleased Song#New Instagram Post
purewow.com

Blake Lively Rocks Red Overalls in New Instagram Post

Blake Lively has been a style inspiration ever since she graced our screens as the wealthy, fashionable Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. But while her style on that series was more boho chic meets working professional, her latest Instagram post is giving us a strong retro vibe, looking like a Coca-Cola ad from the '50s.
CELEBRITIES
undertheradarmag.com

Joan As Police Woman Shares Video for New Song “Geometry of You” With Tony Allen and Dave Okumu

Joan As Police Woman (aka Joan Wasser) has shared a video for a new single titled “Geometry of You.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming studio album alongside the late Tony Allen and Dave Okumu (of The Invisible), The Solution is Restless, which will be out on November 5 via PIAS. Watch the video, directed and animated by Devin Flynn, below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
soundslikenashville.com

Britnee Kellogg Shares Motherhood Playlist In Honor of New Song, ‘Hey Mama’

Britnee Kellogg is empowering and encouraging mothers everywhere with her brand new song, ‘Hey Mama,’ released September 17. In the mid-tempo tune, Kellogg, a mother of three herself, sings directly to moms who may be worn out or feeling like they’re not good enough, encouraging them to keep going and give themselves “some grace.” The song was written by Kellogg and Michael Farren and was inspired by Kellogg’s own journey through motherhood, which hasn’t always been easy.
NASHVILLE, TN
NME

James Blake shares pulsating new song ‘Famous Last Words’

James Blake has released ‘Famous Last Words’, another cut from his forthcoming album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’. The single, which premiered today (September 13) on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, follows July’s ‘Say What You Will‘ and last month’s ‘Life Is Not The Same‘. The multi-instrumentalist and...
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Kelly Clarkson Details Second Christmas Album, Shares New Song

Superstar singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson is getting in the holiday spirit, sharing the details of a brand new Christmastime album. Titled When Christmas Comes Around and set for release on October 15, the project will mark her second holiday album, packed with new recordings and a few surprises.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share Unreleased Song From Rarities Collection

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared a lyric video for "Earthlings", which is a previously unreleased track that will be featured on their forthcoming "B-Sides & Rarities Part II" collection. The new installment, following up their 2005 "B-Sides & Rarities", will be released on October 22nd on double...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Dinner Shares Video for New Song “Anima”

Dinner (aka Danish producer Anders Rhedin) has shared a video for his new song “Anima.” It is the latest single to be released from his forthcoming album, Dream Work, which will be out on October 22 via Captured Tracks. The video was co-directed by Rhedin alongside Russian multi-instrumentalist Katya Yonder. Watch below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Karma Kids Share New Song 'Falling'

Karma Kids have shared a stream of their new song "Falling." The track comes from the Indiana rocker's forthcoming album, "vibes. [part two]". The new record will be hitting stores on October 8th and is the companion to their recently released 'vibes.' which featured guest appearances by Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) and Alexandria Edington (ex-Native World).
MUSIC
The FADER

Hatchie shares new song/video “This Enchanted”

Most modern renditions of nostalgic pop tropes will simply prompt you to revisit the real thing, but Hatchie (a.k.a. Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam) makes them her own on her new single "This Enchanted," Hatchie's first for her new label Secretly Canadian. It's shoegaze, it's rave, it's late '90s mall-pop all at once, and it makes the combination seem completely natural. The tune comes with a new music video starring Hatchie in a pair of Romeo + Juliet-style angel wings as she traverses a city.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Unreleased John Lennon Songs From 1970 Go Up For Auction

A new unreleased video of John Lennon playing an unreleased song is being auctioned in Copenhagen on September 28. The video, which was at the time recorded by four schoolboys in an intimate encounter with John Lennon and a few journalists, shows the late artist having a chat with the then teenagers after a press conference they had attended. After they speak, the 33-minute video shows Lennon playing a few songs for his small crowd, including one he calls “Radio Peace,” which remains unreleased to this day.
ROCK MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy