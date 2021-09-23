CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Tiger goes in-depth on why Clemson’s offense is ‘so frustrating’

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJOCi_0c69X7Hh00

A former Clemson and NFL player went in-depth on the issues he sees with the Tigers offensively, from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to the offensive line and running game to the wide receivers and coaching.

Coty Sensabaugh – a standout cornerback at Clemson from 2007-11 who went on to play with several different teams in the NFL from 2012-19 – discussed the Tigers’ offensive struggles in length during the “One-on-Ones” podcast with former Louisville and NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas.

“I’m not putting the blame on anybody specifically, I’m putting it on everybody as a whole because they’re a unit — whether it’s the offensive line, QB, running backs, receivers, coaching — they have no identity,” Sensabaugh said. “From the O-line, what I would like to see… They’re young, but I think the coaches need to give them a better opportunity to be successful by getting the ball out quicker. In the run game, everything not going sideways. Sometimes you’ve got to run straight at people and punch them in the mouth. The quarterback, I think he has everything it takes to be successful, but I need to see his anticipation quicker. It’s like he’s getting the ball, he’s looking at the receiver, OK he’s open, now I’m going to throw it. It’s too late. It needs to be more anticipation. … I just want to see a little bit better anticipation from him and the receivers. I need to see more separation. Clemson went and recruited the same guy (at receiver) all across the board. All of them are big basketball guys that are straight-line guys that outrebound people. They need a mix up in the intermediate game, and until we find that, I think we’re going to struggle on offense.”

Sensabaugh explained another specific thing that frustrates him when he watches the Tigers on offense.

“I was at Clemson back in 2011 when (offensive coordinator) Chad Morris brought this same offense into the program,” Sensabaugh said. “And I know this, way back then — as great as the offense was with the playmakers that we had and still to this day, that offense is built on hitting a home run, whether it’s in the air or on the ground. The offense that Clemson runs is so frustrating to me because it’s built on scoring in two to six plays. If it can’t score in two to six plays — if it’s a seven-plus, eight-plus, nine-plus drive, it struggles because it’s not built for that. It’s built on the home run, and as we can see as fans right now, the home run isn’t there whether it’s play-calling, execution.”

Uiagalelei and the Tigers have thrown for just one touchdown this season (against FCS team South Carolina State) while Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) has mustered only 17 total points in the two games against Georgia and Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs limited the Tigers to 180 total yards and three points on a field goal while racking up seven sacks, while Clemson was held to 207 total yards through three quarters against the Yellow Jackets and scored the only two touchdowns of the game on a pair of 3-yard rushing scores by freshman running back Will Shipley.

“Georgia laid out the blueprint on how to stop Clemson, then Georgia Tech just piggybacked off of that,” Sensabaugh said. “If you don’t give up the home run against Clemson, it’s going to be hard for them to score. So, I think they have to find a better intermediate passing game at just moving the chains and not looking for the home run. It’s OK to not rush to the line and get a play off every 20 seconds. Slow it down and focus on execution more. More quality, less quantity.”

While Clemson’s offense has sputtered through the first three games, the defense has shut down opponents and not allowed a touchdown thus far.

But as good as the Tigers have been on that side of the ball, Sensabaugh thinks the offensive woes will eventually catch up to the team if the offense doesn’t step up its level of play moving forward.

“It’s just tough, man, because they have all the talent in the world,” he said. “But from the time they brought in that offense in 2011 — whether it was Chad Morris, Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott, to now Tony Elliott — it’s still based on the same principles, and it needs some retooling because it’s not working. And it would be a shame for as great as this defense is, this team doesn’t reach their capabilities because the offense isn’t adequate. Right now, it’s not even adequate. … Give me something to work with because if you can’t move the chains consistently as an offense, it’s only going to wear your defense down, and it’s only a matter of time before that time on the field catches up with that defense, even if you are getting three-and-outs.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0c69X7Hh00

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Morris
Person
Jeff Scott
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Tigers
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Dabo Swinney sends strong message to Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince his words after Saturday’s blowout win over South Carolina State. Asked about Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon, who carried the ball just four times, Swinney did not hold back. Dixon was widely expected to be Clemson’s starting running back this season, especially...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy