CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheboygan, WI

‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Suffers Apparent Medical Emergency During Golf Tournament

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RzrE_0c69X6Oy00

Tom Felton on Thursday suffered an apparent medical emergency while participating in a round of celebrity golf at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Images from the moment show a group of people around the film and TV star after his apparent collapse. Pictures also show the 34-year-old being carted off the course, but he appeared to be conscious. Spectators gave Felton applause as he headed for treatment, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported .

Reps for Felton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The actor is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Felton Says He’s “On the Mend, Officially” Following Medical Incident at Golf Tournament

Tom Felton took to social media on Saturday to share a brief update on his health, following the medical emergency he suffered earlier this week. Appearing in an Instagram video, the Harry Potter star strummed on his guitar and then began with, “Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls.” He said: “Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah — bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend.” The 34-year-old actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the fantasy franchise, experienced the medical incident on Thursday while participating...
GOLF
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Gregory, British Film Editor on ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ ‘Secrets & Lies’ and ‘Three Billboards,’ Dies at 77

Jon Gregory, the Oscar-nominated British film editor known for his work on Secrets & Lies, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, has died. He was 77. Gregory died Sept. 9, his agent, Sue Greenleaves, told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the kindest, most unassuming and humble client ever, and an incredible editor,” she said. No cause of death was disclosed. Gregory, who got his start in the scenery department at the BBC, worked with director Mike Leigh for more than 30 years, starting with High Hopes (1988) and on other films including Naked (1993), Palme d’Or winner...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

William Shatner on How He Came to Collaborate With Joe Jonas on Spoken Word Album: “It’s Still a Mystery”

“It’s such a work of heart,” is how William Shatner describes his newest project, the intensely personal and talent-packed spoken word album Bill. It borrows stories from Shatner’s 90 years of life, many of which have been lived in the public eye, and covers everything from schoolyard bullying (“Toughie”) and the Star Trek cancellation (“So Far From the Moon”) to a business deal gone wrong (“Just Forgive”) and Shatner’s three obsessions (“Love, Death, and Horses”). And while it is about him, Shatner wastes no time in spreading love and credit to a circle of collaborators for bringing it to life. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Meet Three On-the-Rise Fashion Designers Worn by Rege-Jean Page, Charlize Theron and More

DZOJCHEN Dzojchen‘s big moment arrived in 2018 when Chadwick Boseman, styled by Ashley Weston, wore a spectacular black-and-white-patterned ensemble to the Asian premiere of Black Panther in Seoul. “That literally was a turning point for us,” says founder Chelsea Scott-Blackhall. “The brand is born out of paradox and duality. I love that synergy of East and West — and not taking things too far — but also just having nuances. And [Boseman] got it.” The Singapore-based label, which also has offices in New York, started as a denim brand in 2009 before introducing its now-signature kimono suit in 2014. It began...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Sheboygan, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Sheboygan, WI
Entertainment
City
Sheboygan, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

FaZe Clan Reveals New Member: Gamer and Musician FaZe Kaysan

Gaming organization FaZe Clan on Monday revealed a new member in FaZe Kaysan, a producer and DJ as well as a gamer. Kaysan’s Twitch channel features videos of Call of Duty: Warzone, Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. Kaysan’s debut single “Made a Way,” featuring Lil Durk and Future, releases Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT, followed by the music video the next day. “I’ve been playing video games forever, so joining FaZe is a dream come true,” said FaZe Kaysan, in a statement. “Because this process has been underway for nearly a year, I’ve become so close to this crew — they’re...
FIFA
The Hollywood Reporter

Mara Brock Akil Prepping Judy Blume’s ‘Forever’ as Part of 4-Show Netflix Slate

Mara Brock Akil has wasted little time building up her slate — and newly launched production company Story27 — in the year since she departed Warner Bros. TV for a sweeping pact at Netflix. Akil is readying four series — including an adaptation of Judy Blume’s Forever — as part of a four-show slate at the streaming giant and tapped former AMC executive Susie Fitzgerald to oversee film, TV and digital projects for the Netflix-based production company. Fitzgerald comes to Story27 after a decade at AMC where she last served as exec vp scripted, a role she departed in May 2020 after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Eva Amurri Joins Susan Sarandon in Fox’s ‘Monarch’

Eva Amurri is joining the cast of Fox’s midseason drama Monarch, where she’ll be part of a cast that also includes her mother, Susan Sarandon. In fact, Amurri — in her first acting role in several years — will be playing the younger version of Sarandon’s character, country music star Dottie Cantrell Roman. Amurri will recur in the series, which premieres Jan. 30. Amurri stepped away from acting in 2015 to focus on her lifestyle brand, Happily Eva After. Her last role was in the 2016 feature Mothers and Daughters (which also featured Sarandon). Amurri’s TV credits include NBC’s Undateable, Showtime’s Californication...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Felton
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Serves Up Testy First Look at Season 2

Bridgerton is focusing on a new relationship in its second season, but the intrigue and drama surrounding its characters look to be unchanged. Netflix on Saturday released a first look at season two of its breakout hit set in Regency-era London. The Shondaland series is currently in production. The teaser revealed a testy meeting between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which likely will give way to much more romantic encounters later in the season. Season two of Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second in Quinn’s best-selling Bridgerton series. It will focus...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Off First Clip of “Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever”

Dwayne Johnson put Netflix subscribers on notice Saturday with a new clip from Red Notice. Johnson appeared via video during Tudum, Netflix’s fan event, to hype up the film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Johnson called it “Netflix’s biggest movie ever” and “absolutely massive.” Red Notice stars Johnson as the top FBI profile who is forced to work with the world’s best con artist (Reynolds) to capture the world’s greatest thief (Gadot). Johnson’s Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall writes and directs the feature, and the film reteams Johnson and Reynolds, who worked together on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The new clip follows the first trailer for Red Notice, which arrived earlier this month and showed off its comedic tone. Red Notice was originally set up at Universal but moved to Netflix in 2019. Red Notice has a release date of Nov. 12.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 New Footage Includes First Look at Kristofer Hivju

Netflix revealed several new videos and news promoting The Witcher season two and its upcoming prequel limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin. As part of the network’s Tudum online fan event held Saturday, the streamer released two clips from the long-awaited sophomore season of its fantasy flagship series The Witcher, plus a behind-the-scenes video from Blood Origin. The company also announced that The Witcher has been renewed for season 3, and Netflix is developing a second anime film inspired by The Witcher universe as well as a family-friendly Witcher project. Here are the two new Witcher season 2 clips, one of which reveals...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Whistling Straits
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Admits He’ll Be “Incredibly Bitter” When New James Bond Named

Daniel Craig is happy he was able to say goodbye to James Bond in his own way, which he did not think was going to happen. In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Craig said that for a while, he believed 2015’s Spectre would be his final time playing to iconic secret agent. “I thought that was it. And I’m really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do [No Time to Die],” the star said on the popular U.K. talk show, “because we’ve sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories. And just...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things’: Netflix Unveils Creepy New Location in Season 4 Teaser

Netflix offered up the most extensive look at Stranger Things 4 at a fan event Saturday. The 90-sceond teaser released during the event, which the streamer is calling “Tudum” after its two-note intro sound, took viewers inside the Creel house — which co-creator Matt Duffer called “a super important location” for the upcoming season. In keeping with the spoiler-averse nature of Matt Duffer and his brother and co-creator Ross Duffer, however, there wasn’t a ton of context to the 90-second teaser. It opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four moves into a stately home, then follows a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sandman’ Teaser Trailer From Netflix Reveals Tom Sturridge as Dream

Ready to be off to never-never land? Here’s the first look at the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic Sandman graphic novel. Below is a clip from the upcoming Netflix series. The video shows the villain Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) capturing the show’s protagonist, Dream (Tom Sturridge). The video was part of Netflix’s Tudum fan event Saturday. The series is described as: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.” Other actors on the show include Gwendoline Christie (as Lucifer), Joely Richardson (Ethel Cripps), David Thewlis (John Dee), Patton Oswalt (voice of Matthew the Raven) and Stephen Fry (Gilbert). Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) is the showrunner and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) is executive producer. There is no premiere date yet set.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Shang-Chi’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Pic of Pandemic Era

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to dazzle at the box office. The Marvel Studios and Disney pic achieved a major milestone on Friday when hitting $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the highest gross of the pandemic-era despite the challenges posed by the delta variant. The record previously belonged to fellow Marvel title Black Widow, which topped out at $183.4 million in North America. Bullish box office analysts believe Shang-Chi has a shot at approaching $240 million or more by the end of its run domestically. Disney opted to give the film an exclusive theatrical release versus opening...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Pilou Asbæk Joins New Line’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ in Key Role (Exclusive)

Pilou Asbæk, best known for playing the vile Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, has nabbed a pivotal role in Salem’s Lot, New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel. The horror thriller is now in production in Boston, with Lewis Pullman leading an ensemble that includes Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark. Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line’s two-part hit adaptation of It, wrote the adaptation and is in the director’s chair. Pullman is playing author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Artists Are Here to Disturb the Peace”: Madonna and ‘Madame X’ Directors on the Doc’s Message

“Artists are here to disturb the peace” is the one thing Madonna wants viewers to take from her upcoming Paramount+ concert film, Madame X, which premiered at the Times Square Edition Hotel in New York City on Thursday. And if there’s one thing every person on the red carpet could agree on, it was that Madonna is an inspiration, which is fitting when her pop star status remains today as in ’80s and ’90s. Madame X captures the icon’s unique tour, which limited each show to a couple thousand people and sold out theaters worldwide. “There was nothing between me and the crowd,...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy