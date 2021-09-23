‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Suffers Apparent Medical Emergency During Golf Tournament

Tom Felton on Thursday suffered an apparent medical emergency while participating in a round of celebrity golf at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Images from the moment show a group of people around the film and TV star after his apparent collapse. Pictures also show the 34-year-old being carted off the course, but he appeared to be conscious. Spectators gave Felton applause as he headed for treatment, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported .

Reps for Felton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The actor is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.