Business Journal begins new chapter with new editor

I am thrilled to announce the hire of a new editor, Hayley Munguia, who began leading coverage of the Long Beach Business Journal Monday, Sept. 20.

Hayley most recently worked as a reporter covering Long Beach city hall, business and politics for the Press-Telegram, a publication of the Southern California News Group. She has won multiple state awards for her coverage, including first-place for land use reporting from the California Newspapers Publishers Association.

A native of Austin, Texas, she graduated from New York University and has worked at publications including the Jerusalem Post, The Week Magazine and FiveThirtyEight.

She has extensive knowledge about Long Beach and its diverse business community, as well as state and regional politics and trends that directly impact the local community.

The Long Beach Business Journal, which has published biweekly editions since March 1987, begins a new chapter with Hayley’s arrival.

Since taking over ownership of the journal from George Economides in February 2020, parent company PacificCommunity Media is investing new resources into the journal’s staff, which is working to refresh the look and feel of the publication—while also remaining true to its roots as a critical source of information for the local business community.

With that goal in mind, we are launching a survey of our readers, and we invite you to tell us what you think about theLong Beach Business Journal and what changes you’d like to see as we embark on this new chapter. Visit this link to fill out our survey.

