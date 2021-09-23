Police identifies pedestrian killed in collision on South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the pedestrian who was killed in a collision on South Congress Avenue earlier this month. According to police, Terryn Dee Strahan, 52, was walking southbound in the 5100 block of South Congress Avenue when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle that was traveling northbound. The collision happened around 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, September 19.www.fox7austin.com
