Cat Stevens Unveils ‘Teaser and the Firecat’ 50th Anniversary Set
Yusuf Islam -- commonly known to the world by his stage name, Cat Stevens -- has announced a 50th anniversary box set celebrating his seminal 1971 LP Teaser and the Firecat. The Super Deluxe Edition -- referred to via press as “the most in-depth and definitive version of the album possible” -- comes as a 4CD, Blu-Ray, 2LP and 7” single collection. It includes a remastered version of the original LP, along with studio demos, alternate versions and live performance recordings. In total, 41 previously unreleased tracks are featured in the set.ultimateclassicrock.com
