Concerts! Festivals! Food trucks! Monster trucks!! It’s The Six Fifty’s guide to winning Labor Day 2021. And so, summer draws to a close. Whereas much of the country dives head first into cool autumn months, the Bay Area kicks off a whole calendar of seasonal (and still warm weather) events. In this sense, Labor Day weekend here on the Peninsula provides ample opportunity to live it up through the long weekend without the bittersweet feeling of summer gone by. Better yet, you can celebrate with everything from a monster truck show to a beer garden circus.

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO