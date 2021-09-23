90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – fans shocked by Corey and Evelin’s secret marriage

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have said they feel “duped” by news that Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas from the show are already married.

A key storyline on the show’s new season is the upcoming marriage of the pair. After years of setbacks, the couple finally told Evelin’s family and set a date for the upcoming ceremony in the first two episodes of the show.

However, fans have now learned the pair were married in 2019 after the couple finally disclosed the revelation to viewers.

In episode four of the new season, Evelin’s sisters Lipsy and Lesly claimed that they were betrayed by Evelin for a year about the wedding. In 2019, Corey’s visa was expiring, meaning he would have to return to the US. The pair revealed that while they were “in a good place” they decided to marry. The production team of the show were also unaware the marriage took place.

Revealing the news on Instagram, Corey said he and Evelin married “secretly” on 11 June 2019 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

He wrote: “We didn’t tell anyone because Evelin wasn’t ready for her family or anyone to know she had gotten married at that time. I respected her wishes. We decided to keep it a secret. The production team was not made aware of this because we had just finished filming our first season. At the time we were not in talks with filming again. So we didn’t feel obligated to inform them. It was a very private and special moment for us!

“When we arrived in Guayaquil we went to the place to get married. However, we forgot one very important fact. We needed witnesses. We tried, but they would not marry us without having at least two witnesses! So we went out to the streets in search of two random strangers to help us out. It took some time. We offered $20 to a couple and they decided to help us out.

“The process only took a few hours and that was it. We were married! It was a very special and surreal moment shared only with the one I love! I am happy and so grateful. I will never forget that wonderful and crazy experience.”

He went on to reveal that after confiding the story to another cast member, they went on to reveal it to everyone involved in the show.

He continued: “I eventually did tell a specific cast member about our secret marriage. Unfortunately, she proceeded to tell everyone and attempted to make it as public as possible. She twisted our story into her own version and attempted to make us look like frauds. She tried so desperately to make us appear like we were lying to everyone.

“The reality was that she just wanted to hurt us. It was very wrong and disappointing. I hope this clears up some of the rumours that are out there. I feel like we have the right to privacy. Primarily during that time and for that moment. We are not hiding anything from you guys. This season will update you on everything that is to come.”

Fans have reacted unhappily to the news on social media, with one user saying they felt “duped” by the pair while another said: “I can’t believe after two whole seasons of Evelyn saying what her feelings are on marriage and how it wasn’t her dream or even her desire...just for us to find out her and Corey and already married.”

You can see some of the reaction here:

The show returned on Sunday 29 August from 8pm ET/PT.

Every new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.