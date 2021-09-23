Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Partnership of African American Churches held a free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic in Beckley. The clinic offers initial and second doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as booster shots for immuno-compromised individuals. The Director of the clinic, Jayne Patterson, said they are seeing an uptick in people coming in to get vaccinated due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.www.wvnstv.com
