Milwaukee came out on the wrong end of a pitchers’ duel Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to Detroit in 11 innings. Before a rain delay in the top of the seventh inning forced both managers to turn their bullpens, the starters were dealing. Freddy Peralta went six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and striking out nine, while former Brewers pitcher Wily Peralta also went six innings, allowing two hits and punching out five.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO