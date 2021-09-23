CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade County through 715 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ojus to near Pennsuco to 13 miles south of Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal. Movement was south at 5 to 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, South Miami, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, Kendall, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs and Sweetwater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

