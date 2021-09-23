CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 6:35 AM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 4:55 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 PM 3.0 1.6 1.4 0 Minor 24/05 AM 2.0 0.6 0.8 0 None 24/07 PM 2.4 1.0 0.8 0 None 25/07 AM 2.2 0.8 1.0 0 None 25/08 PM 2.6 1.2 1.0 0 None 26/07 AM 2.2 0.8 1.1 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/05 AM 2.4 0.9 0.8 1 None 24/05 PM 2.4 0.9 0.7 1 None 25/05 AM 2.3 0.8 0.8 1 None 25/06 PM 2.5 1.0 0.9 1 None 26/06 AM 2.5 1.0 1.0 1 None

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until Thursday evening. * At 9:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 44.0 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 42.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Chesapeake Beach, MD
North Beach, MD
Calvert County, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 615 AM MST. * At 406 AM MST, Runoff from previous rain continues to flow through Tonto Creek in the Tonto Basin. Gauge indicates stage level of 4.76 feet. Water levels are decreasing but low water crossings may still be impacted. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Monday was 12.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 09/02/1955. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 12.2 Mon 8 am 12.0 11.7 11.0 10.5 10.0
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 06:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY Flood waters continue to recede and drop below action stage shortly. Therefore, flooding is no longer expected to pose a new threat with no new impacts to low water crossings expected. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 8.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 8.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The main road at Myakka State Park floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 08/18/1971. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 8.1 Mon 9 am 8.0 7.8 7.6 7.4 7.3
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 14.7 feet. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Water levels remain high along the middle Saint Johns River basin due to heavy rainfall over the past few weeks in the area. The river level at Astor is currently forecast to hover at Minor Flood Stage through most of this week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 2.4 feet. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Mon 9 am 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge. * From Thursday morning to early Friday morning. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 19.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Boat ramps begin to flood along the Santa Fe River from the confluence with the Suwannee River upstream to River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The campgrounds at Sandy Point in Suwannee County begin to flood. Water floods the parking area on the east side of Sandy Point. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank and boat ramp at Ellie Ray`s Resort at the end of NW 110th Street in Gilchrist County.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and will continue through mid week. * Forecast...The river is near crest and will level off and begin to slowly fall tonight.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory this evening, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the second Lake Wind Advisory on Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan county. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Vollrath Park in Sheboygan Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE GREATER LAKE TAHOE TRUCKEE AREA * Changes...No changes. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph Monday night. * Humidity...10-20%...RH will increase Monday night to near 40%. * Duration...3 to 7 hours of critical conditions Monday afternoon. Gusty winds will last for over 24 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible in favored mountain peaks and valleys. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Winds will be strongest in the Interstate 5 Corridor portion. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

