Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-23 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 6:35 AM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 4:55 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 PM 3.0 1.6 1.4 0 Minor 24/05 AM 2.0 0.6 0.8 0 None 24/07 PM 2.4 1.0 0.8 0 None 25/07 AM 2.2 0.8 1.0 0 None 25/08 PM 2.6 1.2 1.0 0 None 26/07 AM 2.2 0.8 1.1 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/05 AM 2.4 0.9 0.8 1 None 24/05 PM 2.4 0.9 0.7 1 None 25/05 AM 2.3 0.8 0.8 1 None 25/06 PM 2.5 1.0 0.9 1 None 26/06 AM 2.5 1.0 1.0 1 Nonealerts.weather.gov
