Del Rio, TX

Del Rio border agents banned from patrolling on horseback following controversial images

By Ariana Garcia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won't see Texas border patrol agents in Del Rio on horseback again anytime soon. Per a White House mandate made by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Del Rio agents are now barred from patrolling the border atop horses after controversial photos and footage appeared online this week of the agents aggressively confronting asylum-seeking Haitian migrants trying to enter the U.S.

Del Rio, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Del Rio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
AOL Corp

Biden in a bind on border: 'The coalition that elected him will collapse'

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, called the Border Patrol “egregious and white supremacist.” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said it was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”. The pair spent years targeting similar criticism at former President Donald Trump for his handling of the border. But this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
Jen Psaki
Seal
UPI News

DHS secretary: Up to 12,000 Haitian migrants released into U.S.

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that as many as 12,000 Haitian migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border have been released into the United States. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas said that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 migrants detained...
IMMIGRATION
kisswtlz.com

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. “We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily,” a...
DEL RIO, TX
#Border Patrol#Horseback#Patrolling#Illegal Immigrants#White House#Homeland#Haitian#Dps
The Independent

Del Rio border crossing reopens after controversial treatment of encamped Haitians

Del Rio Port of Entry at the southern US border has reopened for passenger traffic and will reopen for cargo on Monday, Customs and Border Protection announced.The CBP statement on Saturday came just days after the crossing point made international headlines for controversial treatment of thousands of Haitians encamped there.“Following efforts this week by U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and DHS partners to expedite processing of the migrant flow to manageable levels and with public safety restored, CBP reopened trade and travel operations at Del Rio Port of Entry,” the agency said in a release.The makeshift camp...
IMMIGRATION
Public Safety
Politics
U.S. Politics
Cars
POLITICO

Democratic coalition cracks under immigration strain

The disconnect between Biden’s campaign promise and his use of a Trump-era public health order to kick out migrants is exacting a heavy political price. Chuck Schumer ripped him. So did members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, Asian Pacific American Caucus and Progressive Caucus, 17 Democratic attorneys general, and a host of other advocacy groups across the country.
IMMIGRATION
cbs4local.com

El Paso Border Patrol agents help process Haitian migrants from Del Rio

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents were pictured supporting Haitian migrants who are in temporary custody and awaiting processing. El Paso's Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez posted photos on Twitter on Wednesday that show agents giving clothes, food and water to migrant children and adults. "We...
EL PASO, TX

