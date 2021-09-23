Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-24 04:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Significant Snow Late Tonight Through Saturday Morning Snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight over the Steese, Elliott and Parks Highways, including the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas. The heaviest snow will occur from 4am Friday until 4am Saturday. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected by the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning. East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause low visibility in blowing snow over summits of the Steese and Elliot Highways. In the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas, light snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight, with snow picking up after 4am Friday. By the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning, between 2 and 3 inches of snow are expected in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, while Eielson is expected to have 4 inches of snow.alerts.weather.gov
