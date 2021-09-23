Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Gusty Winds through Tuesday, Few Showers Tonight, Colder Temps Tuesday-Wednesday WINDS: Strong and gusty southwest winds are expected through tonight, turning northerly and becoming more breezy Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, areas of blowing dust, and increased fire danger. TEMPERATURES: Temperatures will fall around 20 degrees by Tuesday-Wednesday. This will likely result in the coldest high temperatures the region has experienced since May. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected for rural and suburban lower valleys Wednesday morning, possibly a few degrees colder than what we saw Monday morning last week. Lows could easily dips into the teens for colder Sierra valleys. RAIN AND SNOW: Best chances for rain will be tonight in the northern Sierra, northeast California, and far northern Washoe County, but even here liquid amounts will be rather meager. Lighter showers are possible as far south as Hwy 50 in the Sierra and I-80 in western Nevada. A mix of snow is possible down to around 6500 feet elevation, but it`ll be hard to see accumulation.

