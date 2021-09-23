CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 04:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Significant Snow Late Tonight Through Saturday Morning Snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight over the Steese, Elliott and Parks Highways, including the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas. The heaviest snow will occur from 4am Friday until 4am Saturday. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected by the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning. East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause low visibility in blowing snow over summits of the Steese and Elliot Highways. In the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas, light snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight, with snow picking up after 4am Friday. By the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning, between 2 and 3 inches of snow are expected in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, while Eielson is expected to have 4 inches of snow.

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Otero County through 745 PM MDT At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over High Rolls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, Silver Lake, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Karr Canyon and Dry Canyon. This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 72 and 73. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Otero Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Tularosa Basin; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Otero County through 645 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Northrup Landing to 4 miles west of Holloman Air Force Base to 13 miles northeast of White Sands Missile Range Headquarters. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tularosa, Orogrande, Alamogordo, Sunspot, White Sands National Monument, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 185 and 212. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 28 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Gusty Winds through Tuesday, Few Showers Tonight, Colder Temps Tuesday-Wednesday WINDS: Strong and gusty southwest winds are expected through tonight, turning northerly and becoming more breezy Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, areas of blowing dust, and increased fire danger. TEMPERATURES: Temperatures will fall around 20 degrees by Tuesday-Wednesday. This will likely result in the coldest high temperatures the region has experienced since May. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected for rural and suburban lower valleys Wednesday morning, possibly a few degrees colder than what we saw Monday morning last week. Lows could easily dips into the teens for colder Sierra valleys. RAIN AND SNOW: Best chances for rain will be tonight in the northern Sierra, northeast California, and far northern Washoe County, but even here liquid amounts will be rather meager. Lighter showers are possible as far south as Hwy 50 in the Sierra and I-80 in western Nevada. A mix of snow is possible down to around 6500 feet elevation, but it`ll be hard to see accumulation.
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. Winds will be strongest west of Highway 14. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highway 138 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County Elevated fire weather conditions across northern Nevada this afternoon Breezy to windy conditions and low relative humidity will bring elevated fire weather conditions to portions of northern Lander/Eureka and Elko counties for the upcoming afternoon. Sustained southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible, especially across the higher terrain. Some locally higher wind gusts of 35 mph are possible. In addition, minimum relative humidity will be 10 percent or less in the valleys. Finally, fuels across the area are either approaching or at critical levels. Due to these conditions, there is an elevated fire weather threat for this afternoon. Be aware of burn bans in your area. Also, please use caution when performing outdoor activities that could produce a spark near dry vegetation like yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County Elevated fire weather conditions across northern Nevada this afternoon Breezy to windy conditions and low relative humidity will bring elevated fire weather conditions to portions of northern Lander/Eureka and Elko counties for the upcoming afternoon. Sustained southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible, especially across the higher terrain. Some locally higher wind gusts of 35 mph are possible. In addition, minimum relative humidity will be 10 percent or less in the valleys. Finally, fuels across the area are either approaching or at critical levels. Due to these conditions, there is an elevated fire weather threat for this afternoon. Be aware of burn bans in your area. Also, please use caution when performing outdoor activities that could produce a spark near dry vegetation like yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suite.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Port Washington
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through 1 PM CDT Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights will peak at 4 to 6 feet this evening and overnight.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Freeze Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees. Some pockets of mid 20s are possible, especially for the Arco Desert. * WHERE...Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and the Eastern Magic Valley. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Significant waves and strong currents resulting in dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Manitowoc County. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Late this morning through late this afternoon. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Late this morning through late this afternoon. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through 1 PM CDT Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights will peak at 3 to 6 feet tonight.
Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suite.
Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE GREATER LAKE TAHOE TRUCKEE AREA * Changes...No changes. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph Monday night. * Humidity...10-20%...RH will increase Monday night to near 40%. * Duration...3 to 7 hours of critical conditions Monday afternoon. Gusty winds will last for over 24 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

