CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S. Commerce chief says further action will be taken on Huawei if necessary

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday the Biden administration will take further action against Chinese telecoms firm Huawei if necessary, even as some Republican lawmakers have pressed the administration to do more.

In a Reuters interview, Raimondo was asked about Huawei and recounted how she told Republican lawmakers in January “that I wouldn’t be soft and now the proof’s in the pudding -- we haven’t been. They shouldn’t worry.”

Huawei was added to the U.S. Entity List in May 2019. Raimondo said the list “is a really powerful tool in our toolbox, and we will use it to the fullest extent possible to protect American national security.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Deputy chief of Russia’s Novatek says he will fight U.S. tax charges

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Mark Gyetvay, a deputy chief of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, who was arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media on Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges. “Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics.”Live footage on CTV's news network showed the two men being hugged by Trudeau on the tarmac in the early morning. The two left China just after a top...
FOREIGN POLICY
Gazette

China draws up list of 100 instances of U.S. "interference" in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Friday listed more than 100 instances of what it said was U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs, including President Joe Biden's show of support for a pro-democracy newspaper. U.S. politicians and officials have denounced China over its tightening control of the former British colony of...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

Huawei executive resolves criminal charges in deal with U.S.

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that could pave the way for her to return to China and that concludes a case that roiled relations between Washington and Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. "It’s time to get more aggressive. The situation is...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
Reuters

U.S. Commerce says trade rule changes will protect U.S. firms

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday said it was modifying its antidumping duty and countervailing duty regulations to improve enforcement and protect U.S. companies "from unfair and illegal trade practices." Some of the changes will take effect between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20, while...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Huawei says it's hiring more scientists in the face of U.S. sanctions

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claimed at an internal meeting in early August that the company has paid its expanding workforce on time, despite pressure from the U.S., according to materials released Wednesday. The Chinese telecommunications company claims it increased headcount by 3,000 people between the end of 2019 and 2020,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S Commerce#Chinese#Republican#American
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Editor at Global Perspectives

U.S. Will Not Extradite Huawei Chief From Canada After Three Year Battle

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is free, with a few conditions. A Canadian court dropped U.S. extradition proceedings against the Huawei chief financial officer, freeing her from virtual "mansion arrest" in Vancouver, Canada, where she's been detained since 2018. The ruling was made in agreement with U.S. prosecutors who agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Newsday

Afghans coming to U.S. are being screened, Homeland chief says

WASHINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday that the nearly 95,000 Afghan evacuees expected to arrive in the United States — including more than 1,000 to be placed in New York State — are undergoing a "multilayered screening and vetting process." Mayorkas, speaking to Newsday and other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

U.S. to open program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S. networks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday said it would open a $1.9 billion program to reimburse mostly rural U.S. telecom carriers for removing network equipment made by Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE Corp. The program, which was finalized in July,...
BUSINESS
WRGB

UN Secretary General warns of US Cold War with China

WASHINGTON (SBG) — From the impacts of climate change touching every corner of the earth to a lagging vaccination rate worldwide to a global economy inextricably linked, the list is long and compelling, for leading countries to find common ground where they can. In a Sept. 19 interview with United...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy