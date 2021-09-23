CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King George County, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:27 PM. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 5:39 AM. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 6:58 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/04 AM 3.0 1.1 1.3 0 None 24/06 PM 3.1 1.2 1.1 0 None 25/06 AM 3.1 1.2 1.3 0 None 25/06 PM 3.3 1.4 1.3 0 None 26/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.3 0 None

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
George Washington, VA
City
Dahlgren, VA
County
King George County, VA
Reuters

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve and received a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first. "Boosters are important, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

2nd top Fed official to retire in wake of trading activity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas early next month, the Dallas Fed announced Monday. Kaplan, 64, became the second senior Fed official to announce that he is resigning after ethics questions were raised this month over their trading activity in the financial markets.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Coastal Flood Advisory#Indian#Dahlgren Mllw Categories
CBS News

Biden urges passage of two key bills amid legislative "stalemate"

President Biden acknowledged Friday that Congress is "getting down to the hard spot" on negotiations over his massive social spending plan, as Democrats are navigating a deep divide between their moderate and progressive wings. Progressive Democrats want to delay the House vote scheduled Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy