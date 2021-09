Florida State heads to Winston-Salem this weekend as it begins ACC play against 2-0 Wake Forest. To prime you for the critical matchup, we went to Demon Deacon Digest's Cameron Lemons Debro. Here's what he had to say about the Demon Deacons, the matchup against FSU, and where to grab some good food before the game for those of you headed to North Carolina...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO