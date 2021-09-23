CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

N64 and Sega Genesis Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Controllers Revealed

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch Online gives subscribers the ability to play classic games from the NES and SNES eras, but soon, two more consoles will be added to the line-up: the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis! During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company officially revealed that some of the best games from the N64 and Genesis eras will be coming to Switch Online in October. Naturally, fans will be able to control these games using the Joy-Cons, or a Switch Pro controller, but retro enthusiasts can also purchase Nintendo Switch controllers modeled after the N64 and Genesis originals! The controllers will be available for $50 each. Like the NES and SNES controllers, presumably these ones will be available to purchase exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Videogamer.com

Nintendo Switch Online to get N64 and Sega Mega Drive titles in new Expansion Pack subscription

Nintendo has announced it’s expanding Nintendo Switch Online with N64 and Sega Mega Drive games in a new Expansion Pack plan in late October. The new membership plan will be offered in addition to the current basic subscription. As well as the benefits of the current subscription, the Expansion Pack adds a number of N64 and Sega Mega Drive games. Some of these games, including classics such as Mario Kart 64 and Mario Tennis 64, will also include multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22 Game-Breaking Bugs Are Crashing Xbox Consoles

Xbox gamers have started to encounter a game-breaking bug in FIFA 22, which is apparently causing the entire system to crash. When the system restarts, the console states that the problem is a ventilation issue. The official Xbox Support Twitter account has addressed the issue, stating that the team is looking into solutions to the problem. However, some players are citing additional games that are forcing the system to shut down, namely Madden NFL 22, and NBA 2K22. At this time, it's unclear if all of these issues are related, but it's easy to see why this would be cause for concern for some players!
FIFA
PIX11

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Shiny Hunter Video Goes Viral Thanks to Incredible Set-Up

For some Pokemon fans, catching 'em all just isn't enough of a challenge, and for those players, there's always Shiny Pokemon. Some players will go above and beyond trying to track down the rarest Shiny Pokemon, and the folks at BrofessorsLab are no exception. The Twitch channel features two players, Professor Rex and Professor Tops, and the two have made Shiny hunting into an art. In a video that recently went viral on TikTok, the two streamers showcased an amazing set-up that allowed them to hunt in multiple games at the same time. The effort is nothing short of incredible, with a massive number of systems in use.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Online#Nintendo Nes#Controllers#Snes#The Joy Cons#Super Mario 64#The Super Nintendo
ComicBook

The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Update Revealed by Naughty Dog

To celebrate The Last of Us Day, which takes place every year on September 26th, Naughty Dog today provided fans of the franchise with an update on the studio's current development efforts. And while no new projects as a whole were outright announced, the company did reveal that it plans to talk more about its forthcoming multiplayer game set within this universe at some point in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 VR Release Date Revealed

Resident Evil 4 VR will officially launch exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21st, it was announced today. The title, developed in partnership between Capcom, Oculus Studios, and Armature Studio, was first revealed in April of this year. The new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR shared alongside the release date announcement is the first significant look at the upcoming title since it was initially announced.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

CS:GO Operation Riptide and New World top this week’s Steam top sellers

It’s proving a big week for some of Steam’s big hitters. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which is always hanging about at the top of Steam’s most-played, has just got its next major operation and Amazon Games’ highly anticipated MMORPG New World is now just hours away from launch. The Steam top sellers list for the past week has now arrived, and it turns out sales for both the new CS:GO op. and imminent MMO are coming in hot.
FIFA
ComicBook

Horizon Forbidden West Details Aloy Changes

When the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel Horizon Forbidden West releases for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022, it will bring with it a newly evolved version of protagonist Aloy. While that means new gear and the like for the character, it is also more fundamental than that as her model will be significantly improved from the original.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Developer Teases Release for New Platforms

Kena: Bridge of Spirits finally released this past week on PlayStation 5 and PC, and in our own estimation, the game is quite good. In fact, the project has been so well-received by both fans and critics alike at this point that those who solely play on Xbox and Nintendo Switch have started to wonder if the game might ever come to their own platforms. Fortunately, it sounds like ports for these platforms could be in the works, although they might not come about for some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Deathloop Actor Reveals That He's Finally Getting a PS5 Thanks to Bethesda

To coincide with the launch of Deathloop earlier this month, Jason Kelley, who is the actor behind the game's main protagonist, Colt, revealed that he wouldn't be able to play the title on PlayStation 5 due to the fact that he still couldn't track down a console. Like many others around the globe, Kelley has found it nearly impossible to get his hands on the PS5 due to how the console is still being sold by a number of retailers. Fortunately, those over at Bethesda seem to have come in clutch for Kelley and have now given him a way of playing Deathloop for Sony's next-gen platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Steam Beta Removes Important Feature

A new Steam beta released on September 23rd made a very big change to the platform, removing a feature that was often used by a lot of players: the ability to revert back to a previous version of the game. According to SteamDB, it seems like regular customers will no longer be able to access previous versions of games, and will only have access to the latest build, unless permitted by the developer. Thankfully, it seems that these older software versions have not been removed, but this change could have a very big impact for a lot of players, most notably modders, those in the speedrunning community, and those interested in preservation.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dr Disrespect Reveals His Big Issue With Halo Infinite

Like many other streamers and content creators, YouTube star Dr Disrespect spent a fair amount of time this weekend trying out the recent beta phase of Halo Infinite before its launch later this year. And while the Doc largely thinks that the game is poised to be a success, he does have some qualms with it. Namely, he believes that there is one major problem with the forthcoming shooter that developer 343 Industries should try to rectify before release.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Makes Big Change to Spellcasting Monsters and NPCs

Dungeons & Dragons has implemented a major change to how spellcasting NPCs and monsters are presented in statblocks. Yesterday during the Future of D&D panel at D&D Celebration, D&D Lead Rules Designer Jeremy Crawford noted that they would be changing how spellcasting monsters and NPCs were presented in its various rulebooks, using the upcoming book Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse as an example. While creatures previously had spell slots and a full list of spells listed in their statblocks, the D&D design team will opt for a more streamlined approach that lists spellcasting as an action and features alternative attacks that replace damage-dealing spells.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Death Stranding Director's Cut Has an Awesome P.T. Easter Egg

Before making Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima was working on Silent Hills for Konami. The ambitious survival horror game would have been a collaboration with Guillermo del Toro, and would have starred Norman Reedus. The project was famously cancelled, but not before the release of P.T., a playable teaser that hinted at things to come. P.T. was long ago delisted by Konami, but its spirit lives on, thanks to the recent Death Stranding: Director's Cut. The new version of the game includes several new scenes and features, including a jarring callback to P.T. that fans have discovered!
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

New World release time – here are the MMORPG’s server live times

We’re just hours away from the release of Amazon Games’ MMORPG New World, so the devs are gearing up for launch by sharing details on how and where players can dive in when live time rolls around. The studio has already revealed the (pretty huge) New World server worlds list and now we’ve got the breakdown of when the New World release time will be across different regions.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy