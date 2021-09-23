N64 and Sega Genesis Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Controllers Revealed

Nintendo Switch Online gives subscribers the ability to play classic games from the NES and SNES eras, but soon, two more consoles will be added to the line-up: the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis! During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company officially revealed that some of the best games from the N64 and Genesis eras will be coming to Switch Online in October. Naturally, fans will be able to control these games using the Joy-Cons, or a Switch Pro controller, but retro enthusiasts can also purchase Nintendo Switch controllers modeled after the N64 and Genesis originals! The controllers will be available for $50 each. Like the NES and SNES controllers, presumably these ones will be available to purchase exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.