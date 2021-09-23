CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Wave 2 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo revealed a new trailer for the next Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion on Thursday to show off what's coming next in the spin-off Legend of Zelda game. The next expansion is known as "Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance," and while it was originally scheduled to release at some point in November 2021 based on what was listed on Nintendo's site, it's now releasing a bit earlier. The second half of the expansion got an October 29th release date and will be available on the Nintendo Switch then for those who purchase the game's expansion pass.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Release Date and Plot of Final Season

The third and final season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico will debut on November 5, according to the newly-unveiled trailer. The 10-episode season will examine the aftermath of drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s arrest, which opens the doors for “new Mexican kingpins to emerge” amid “political upheaval and escalating violence.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pokemon P25 Album Release Date Revealed

The Pokemon Company's upcoming music album will be released on October 15th. Pokemon 25: The Album is the culmination of a yearlong music campaign from The Pokemon Company to celebrate the Pokemon franchise's 25th music anniversary. The program was highlighted by releases from Katy Perry and Post Malone, which included a music video by Perry that co-starred Pikachu and a 15-minute virtual concert featuring Post Malone singing his hit songs about adult romantic complications to a bunch of Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Ultra Age gameplay launch trailer releases

A launch trailer for the action game Ultra Age has been unveiled, giving players a final look at the gameplay and how the title looks. According to the developers, Ultra Age is a fast-paced combat game where players have to string together combos to defeat enemies and make it through the post-apocalyptic world.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Youtubers Life 2 Release Date Revealed

U-Play Online announced that Youtubers Life 2 will launch on October 19 this year. At the same time, pre-orders for the title have started on PC. U-Play Online revealed the exact release date of Youtubers Life 2 - the simulator will be coming to the market on October 19, this year. Pre-orders on Steam have also been launched. Anyone interested can purchase the title using the link below. The game price was set at 29.99$.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wave#The Nintendo Switch#Nintendo Direct#Calamity Ganon#Guardian Of Remembrance#Battle Of Goponga Village#Dlc#Ancients
IGN

Synthetik 2 - Official Release Date Trailer

Check out the stylish release date trailer for Synthetik 2, the cyberpunk-styled tactical shooter roguelite that features online co-op for up to four players. It's out this November on Steam Early Access for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Lightyear Trailer Release Date Possibly Revealed

It looks like fans may be getting a sneak peek at Chris Evans's forthcoming Buzz Lightyear solo movie sooner than most expected. A new report suggests that the first trailer for the anticipated Toy Story spinoff might actually be hitting theaters in November, attached to prints of Disney's animated film, Encanto. That's according to Daniel Gonzalez, an animator at Pixar, who tweeted (and then deleted) the reveal earlier this week. Another user grabbed a screenshot before it was gone, though, and it's making the rounds on Twitter and in the entertainment press, since a Pixar employee saying it is as close as we are likely to get to confirmation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deltarune Chapter 2 Release Date Revealed

Toby Fox, the beloved creator of Undertale, has revealed that Deltarune Chapter 2 finally has a release date: September 17th at 8 p.m. ET! That's right, the long-awaited second chapter of the game is coming in less than two days, and fans are understandably very excited. The previous chapter released nearly three years ago, so it's been a pretty long wait! Fox made the announcement during a livestream celebrating Undertale's sixth anniversary, and it quickly led to Deltarune trending on Twitter. Fox had previously indicated that the rest of the game's chapters would release at the same time, so it's not entirely clear if plans have changed.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steel Assault - Release Date Trailer

Steel Assault, the upcoming 2D platformer, is heading to Nintendo Switch and PC on September 28, 2021. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, enemies, and more, and get ready to punch, whip, and zipline your way through a post-apocalyptic America when the game launches.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamingbolt.com

Shadow Warrior 3 Release Date Will be Announced “Soon”

Since they announced Shadow Warrior 3 last year, developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital have remained insistent that the first person shooter will be launching some time in 2021, while a few weeks back, the developer promised that a release date for the game would be announced in August. Well, here we are, halfway through September, and there’s still no word on when exactly the game will be out- so what’s going on?
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Paranormal Activity 7 Trailer Reveals Title And Release Date

Fans of horror films and Paranormal Activity have a huge reason to get excited! Paramount+ just released the first-ever teaser trailer for the seventh installment in the series and finally revealed its official title — Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The film is set to star Emily Bader, Roland Buck...
MOVIES
Siliconera

New Hakuoki Anime OVA Trailer and Release Date Released

Originally announced in July 2021, more information about the upcoming Hakuoki OVA anime has been released, including release dates, cast and staff members, and theme song artists. The series, produced by Studio DEEN, will be comprised of three episodes. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. A new teaser trailer has also been released:. The...
COMICS
Yardbarker

Escape The Undertaker Trailer & Release Date

Viewers will make decisions for New Day throughout the movie. You’ll guide former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, current WWE Champion Big E, and future WWE Champion Xavier Woods through The Undertaker’s house as they attempt to gain the Power of the Urn. Undertaker has some pretty creepy stuff in his house. We get a look at some traps that look like they’re straight from Saw, some coffins, and a morgue in Undertaker’s house. All classic, creepy things.
MOVIES
IGN

Lumione - Official Release Date Trailer

Check out the release date trailer for Lumione, the challenging platformer that should be right up the alley of fans of the Ori games. Lumione will be released on October 13 for Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jars - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming strategic puzzle and tower defense game, Jars, featuring an art style inspired by the animated movies of Tim Burton and Studio Laika. In the musty depths of his parent's basement, young Victor tries to discover the secrets buried beneath his house. Why are there pages missing from this mysterious book and whatever is Dracula doing down there? On his bizarre adventure, Victor will come face to face with nasty creatures, hiding in the shadows, and will have to keep them away from the Sarcophagus. Jars launches on October 20 for PC and Nintendo Switch. A demo for the game will be available during the Steam Next Fest from October 1-7.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

New Details on Story DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Nintendo has finally detailed the upcoming story DLC for Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity entitled Guardian of Rememberance. The DLC will release on October 29th. It will include a new story including battles focused on both Kakariko and Gopanga village. New characters including Robbie, Purah, and one more mystery character will be added, along with updates to existing characters. The story itself seems to focus on the events directly following the original game but no specifics as to the details of the story were given.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy