Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Wave 2 Trailer, Release Date Revealed
Nintendo revealed a new trailer for the next Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion on Thursday to show off what's coming next in the spin-off Legend of Zelda game. The next expansion is known as "Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance," and while it was originally scheduled to release at some point in November 2021 based on what was listed on Nintendo's site, it's now releasing a bit earlier. The second half of the expansion got an October 29th release date and will be available on the Nintendo Switch then for those who purchase the game's expansion pass.comicbook.com
