Belleville, IL

Major Case Squad activated after man severely beaten in Belleville

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated in Belleville Thursday. Officials say a person went to check on their relative in the 9100 block of Concordia Church Road. The person found the male relative suffering from injuries of an aggravated battery. The man was taken to a hospital alive but due to the severity of his injuries, the Major Case Squad was activated to investigate.

