The City of Boulder, in partnership with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, will continue to offer free weekly vaccine clinics through Oct. 10, with the potential for future dates to be announced. Clinics will be held on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. at the Boulder Public Library Main Branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., in the Canyon Theater. Those attending the clinics should enter the north side of the building near Canyon Boulevard. Spanish language interpreters will be available at each clinic.

BOULDER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO