BALTIMORE — There have, over the past year, and especially over the past week, been millions of words uttered about what Lamar Jackson can’t do. About how he can’t win in the playoffs, and can’t throw his team back into a game, and can’t throw accurately downfield. About how he couldn’t match Patrick Mahomes, or recapture his 2019 brilliance, and how, because of all that, he can’t be a franchise quarterback.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO