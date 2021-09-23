Governor directs state employees to telework to ‘maximum extent practical’ as Alaska sees record COVID-19 cases
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has directed state employees to begin working remotely, again, for roughly the next month as Alaska contends with a continuing surge of COVID-19. Dunleavy sent a memorandum to the heads of departments on Wednesday, directing them to have state employees work remotely “to the maximum extent practical,” starting on Monday.www.alaskasnewssource.com
