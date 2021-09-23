From Halloween Kills to Harry Potter, Peacocktober Has All Your Spooky Favorites
Whether you're seeking a spooktacular good time or a magical family moment, Peacock has you covered this fall. Once again, this October, the NBCUniversal streaming service is providing the best films, shows and specials in honor of spooky season. For starters, you can enroll in Hogwarts by binging the entire Harry Potter franchise when it returns to the streamer on Oct. 15. You should definitely mark this date on your calendar, as it's the same day that Halloween Kills slashes it way into Peacock and theaters.www.eonline.com
