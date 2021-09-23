CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milder weather returns, mostly dry weekend

By Tom Coomes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImproving weather through the weekend. Friday is fair and mild, highs warm into the mid-70s. A quick-hitting cold front brings showers early Saturday morning, then clears by the afternoon. After a slight cool-down, temperatures warm back to 80 by Monday. Next week is fair and mild, highs near 80. Tonight:...

WJCL

The dry weather will be here to stay for the next week

Sunshine is the trend for the week! Dry skies will be here for the next 7 days with plenty of sunshine. There will be a warming trend for the week and by Wednesday highs will sit just below 90°. After Wednesday, temperatures will take a dip back to the low...
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Warm and dry weather continues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We saw another beautiful day area-wide to close out the first weekend of fall! Overnight, we can expect mostly clear skies once again, with low temperatures bottoming out around 60 for most spots. We can expect another day of gorgeous weather across the board for Monday,...
CBS42.com

Warmer and mostly dry weather on tap this week | Central AL Forecast

Got to enjoy another great day of sunshine outside in Central AL! Dry conditions prevails across the Deep South — afternoon highs today were still fairly warm with many places reaching into the middle 80s. This trend looks to be holding for the long-term this week as dry conditions persist…
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KTAL

Dry Monday, rain and thunderstorms return for the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will feel a rapidly changing weather pattern in the next 24 hours that will eventually bring the return of rainfall and higher humidity throughout the week. Your Monday morning will feel great, as sunrise temperatures will be in the low 60s under mostly clear to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dry Monday but rain and humidity return this week

(KSLA) - The weather will cooperate for one more day, before things start to get a little worse. The rain and humidity will be back starting Tuesday. You’ll need to keep the umbrella with you much of the work week. Good Monday morning! The rain and humidity will hold off...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Conditions Ahead Of Overnight Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High temperatures today should be a good five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday with highs near 80 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79° for a high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For the day, I will call our skies partly cloudy but most of our clouds will be in place before 8:00 a.m. and then after 4:00 p.m. The middle of the day should be mostly sunny. Wind speeds will be fairly strong this afternoon with winds hitting 15 to 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) With today being so nice, it allows us to take a look ahead at what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WALA-TV FOX10

Mostly dry week ahead

We've got a mostly dry week ahead, but our temperatures will be getting warmer compared to last week as moisture out of the Gulf increases. Each day will present a mix of sun and clouds in our sky. Highs for the next several afternoons will be in the mid to upper 80s with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will be very spotty for the next several days with Wednesday being the next best chance for a few scattered showers. Looking ahead to the weekend, things look mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s both days.
KWTX

Soggy weather returns late tomorrow and lasts to the start of the weekend

If September were to end today, it would go down in history as the second driest in history with only trace amounts of rain falling at the Waco Regional Airport. Before we rewrite those history books, we’re expecting widely scattered off-and-on rain starting late Tuesday and lasting through at least Friday. Before we get into the rain, we need to get some humidity back in the atmosphere and today will be the transition day into the humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day today with morning temperatures in the mid-60s warming into the upper 80s and low 90s late in the afternoon. Despite the warm afternoon, humidity should stay low enough to keep the heat index values exactly at the actual temperatures. A big push of humidity arrives overnight into Tuesday morning which sets the stage for the rest of the week’s rainfall. Most of the day Tuesday should be rain-free and even mostly sunny at times. Generally though, expect partly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the low 70s warming into the low-to-mid 90s late in the day. A few isolated showers or non-severe storms could bubble up in the heat of the day, mainly after 1 PM, near and west of I-35 but rain isn’t going to be widespread Tuesday afternoon. While this is ongoing, late-afternoon thunderstorms in West Texas are expected to form and gradually push east toward Central Texas Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. These storms will be on a weakening trend as they arrive, but gusty winds and heavy rain is possible after sunset (and especially after 10 PM) until daybreak. Rain chances Tuesday are near about 40%.
WACO, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm, Sunny Week Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Warm week ahead. Monday’s temperatures will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Dangerous swimming conditions extend into Tuesday. Tuesday’s temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Quiet and sunny weather holds through week’s end.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Drier Weather Pattern With Less Humidity And Plenty Of Sunshine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What a difference a week makes! It is finally feeling a little bit more like fall South Florida style as temperatures were slightly cooler Monday morning and the humidity slightly lower courtesy of a cold front that moved in Sunday. South Florida woke up to temperatures mostly in the low 70s. It was 7 to 9 degrees cooler in comparison to Sunday in Broward and about 2 to 5 degrees cooler in Miami-Dade. Dewpoints have decreased as well and it does not feel as steamy as the past few weeks. Temperatures remain warm in the low 80s across the...
MIAMI, FL
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Half Moon Bay: Monday, September 27: Cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 29:
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dry Ridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dry Ridge: Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, September 27: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the
DRY RIDGE, KY
Buckley (WA) Weather Channel

Buckley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buckley: Monday, September 27: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, September 28: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 29: Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight;
BUCKLEY, WA

