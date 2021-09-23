Milder weather returns, mostly dry weekend

If September were to end today, it would go down in history as the second driest in history with only trace amounts of rain falling at the Waco Regional Airport. Before we rewrite those history books, we’re expecting widely scattered off-and-on rain starting late Tuesday and lasting through at least Friday. Before we get into the rain, we need to get some humidity back in the atmosphere and today will be the transition day into the humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day today with morning temperatures in the mid-60s warming into the upper 80s and low 90s late in the afternoon. Despite the warm afternoon, humidity should stay low enough to keep the heat index values exactly at the actual temperatures. A big push of humidity arrives overnight into Tuesday morning which sets the stage for the rest of the week’s rainfall. Most of the day Tuesday should be rain-free and even mostly sunny at times. Generally though, expect partly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the low 70s warming into the low-to-mid 90s late in the day. A few isolated showers or non-severe storms could bubble up in the heat of the day, mainly after 1 PM, near and west of I-35 but rain isn’t going to be widespread Tuesday afternoon. While this is ongoing, late-afternoon thunderstorms in West Texas are expected to form and gradually push east toward Central Texas Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. These storms will be on a weakening trend as they arrive, but gusty winds and heavy rain is possible after sunset (and especially after 10 PM) until daybreak. Rain chances Tuesday are near about 40%.

WACO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO