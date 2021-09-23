CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Insider Says Sixers' Daryl Morey is 'Surely Hoping' Kings Get Off to Slow Start

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fd9KC_0c69Q7xo00

The Sixers have been open for business regarding a potential Ben Simmons trade for quite a while now. Throughout the offseason, the 76ers have fielded possible offers from several teams. However, they have yet to find a deal worth their time.

All summer long, it's been apparent that Daryl Morey was hopeful to land Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. As Lillard questioned the Blazers' ability to craft a championship-contending team, the Sixers were ready to be at the front of the line with Ben Simmons for the Damian Lillard sweepstakes.

But Lillard has confirmed he's giving Portland another shot. That caused the Sixers to shift their interests elsewhere. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Sacramento Kings have all consistently been linked to the Simmons saga.

If Cleveland wanted to land Simmons, they would likely need to part ways with Collin Sexton or Darius Garland -- the latter being off the table, according to reports. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards would probably intrigue Philly, but he's also unavailable.

The Kings could surely land Ben Simmons by making De'Aaron Fox available, but Sacramento won't move him. And unless Fox becomes available, the Sixers don't seem to have any interest in talking business with the Kings.

That's why one NBA Insider, Marc Stein, suggests that Daryl Morey is "surely hoping" for a slow start in Sacramento. As the Sixers will likely hold onto Ben Simmons into next season unless they are blown away with an offer beforehand, Morey and the front office will patiently wait and see which teams get off to slow starts.

If one or a few average to below-average teams get off to an underwhelming start to the season, they could make one of their stars available. In that case, the Sixers would have Ben Simmons available as a replacement for said organizations.

"Morey is surely hoping that a slow start for Portland or Sacramento could lead to the sort of early tension that prompts Damian Lillard to finally ask for a trade, or the sort of desperation that nudges the Kings into making De'Aaron Fox available. Morey frankly needs an assist of some sort."

Right now, there isn't another star available for the Sixers to swap Simmons with. While some have suggested the Sixers could call the Houston Rockets to acquire John Wall, the chances of the Sixers taking on an injury-prone 31-year-old guard with a two-year contract with over $90 million owed are slim.

All offseason long, Morey has played it patient and waited for opportunities to come about. He'll likely stick with the same game plan as the regular season inches closer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Damian Lillard’s star-studded wedding included performances by Snoop Dogg, Common

“#ItsAboutDameTime” was the hashtag for Damian Lillard’s star-studded wedding over the holiday weekend. The Trail Blazers point guard tied the knot with his Weber State college sweetheart Kay’La Hanson in an outdoor ceremony — 19 months after he popped the question during NBA All-Star weekend in February 2020. The Lillard...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors owner has harsh comments about Ben Simmons

Joe Lacob definitely does not sound like a man who wants Ben Simmons on his team. The Golden State Warriors owner Lacob spoke Tuesday to Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. Lacob took some time to address the trade rumors linking the Philadelphia 76ers star Simmons to the Warriors and made clear that it likely will not be happening any time soon.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Portland Trail Blazers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Sacramento Kings#De Aaron Fox
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Should Be Traded To Warriors: "Even Though Golden State Doesn't Want Him And Draymond Green Together, If You Can Get Wiggins And A Couple Of First-Round Picks For Ben Simmons, You Do It.”

The Ben Simmons saga remains one of the most entertaining storylines of the 2021 NBA offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard is trying everything to force his way out of the team. He won't attend training camp, regardless of all the financial consequences of that decision. After the player announced...
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blockbuster Trade Features Ben Simmons, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans have had two NBA All-Star-level players the last two seasons, but they have not made the playoffs because of their lack of supporting talent. However, after adding Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham, and some other key talents for depth, the Pelicans finally have a solid enough looking team that could compete for a playoff spot.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors Owner Drops Definitive Truth Bomb On Possible Ben Simmons Trade

The Golden State Warriors have long been tied to a Ben Simmons trade ever since his the Philadelphia 76ers began shopping him around the league. On paper, it makes sense. Golden State, with two of the greatest shooters of all-time in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, could make up for his lack of an outside shot while adding a defensive Swiss army knife with the vision and passing ability that he possesses.
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: 76ers only willing to trade Ben Simmons for specific players

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it. Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first-overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of players they like in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
789
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy