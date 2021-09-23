Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Comes To Nintendo Switch November 11
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is releasing on Nintendo Switch on November 11, Nintendo revealed during today's Nintendo Direct. The digital-only release will be available to preorder later today on the Switch eShop. KOTOR is one of the best Star Wars games of all time, and although its price wasn't announced during the stream, other classic Star Wars games on Switch have cost $10 to $15 on Switch.www.gamespot.com
