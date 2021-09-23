CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Comes To Nintendo Switch November 11

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is releasing on Nintendo Switch on November 11, Nintendo revealed during today's Nintendo Direct. The digital-only release will be available to preorder later today on the Switch eShop. KOTOR is one of the best Star Wars games of all time, and although its price wasn't announced during the stream, other classic Star Wars games on Switch have cost $10 to $15 on Switch.

